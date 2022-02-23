RC board seeking architect to evaluate facilities

Superintendent Lynn Johnson said the chosen firm would perform facility audits and detail various paths that the district could take.

“I think what we saw in some of the questions that our patrons had was the need for just that,” Johnson said at the board meeting. “(To know) what are some of the other options? What are the exact costs?”

Prior to the patron meeting, community members were sent a feasibility study from First National Capital Markets that suggested the district could save millions in the long run from pursuing a single-campus model. The study was not meant to provide cost information for construction projects.

Johnson said she would send out letters of interest to area architecture firms who could grasp Raymond Central’s needs.

“Truly, our situation is unique and different, we’re unique to ourselves,” Johnson said. “We want someone who knows what we have, what the task is here and who can develop those options.”

Johnson said in a phone call that such options could include renovations to the existing buildings or construction of new buildings.