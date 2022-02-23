RC board seeking architect to evaluate facilities

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central Board of Education continues to weigh its options surrounding potential building renovations or construction projects as the district’s facilities age and reach enrollment capacities. Its next step is to find out how much a building project would cost.
The board is considering either updating its current facilities to accommodate a growing student population, or pursuing an expanded centralized campus that would move all of the district’s students to the current middle school and high school property.
At a patron meeting on Feb. 10 between the board and about 50 members of the Raymond Central community, the main question posed to the board was what the total costs would be for the potential building projects.
The board has First National Capital Markets in its camp as municipal advisor through the early stages of the building discussions. But to gather more information regarding overall cost, the board is seeking an architecture firm to evaluate the district’s existing facilities and to give an idea what kind of funding the board would need to carry out a building project.
The board voted 5-1 at its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 16 to bid out letters of interest to architecture firms. Board Member Cathy Burklund voted against the motion.
Superintendent Lynn Johnson said the chosen firm would perform facility audits and detail various paths that the district could take.
“I think what we saw in some of the questions that our patrons had was the need for just that,” Johnson said at the board meeting. “(To know) what are some of the other options? What are the exact costs?”
Prior to the patron meeting, community members were sent a feasibility study from First National Capital Markets that suggested the district could save millions in the long run from pursuing a single-campus model. The study was not meant to provide cost information for construction projects.
Johnson said she would send out letters of interest to area architecture firms who could grasp Raymond Central’s needs.
“Truly, our situation is unique and different, we’re unique to ourselves,” Johnson said. “We want someone who knows what we have, what the task is here and who can develop those options.”
Johnson said in a phone call that such options could include renovations to the existing buildings or construction of new buildings.
“I would like these firms to present the cost of all of those options,” she said.
A final decision on a firm is possible by the middle of March, Johnson said. The firm chosen would not necessarily become the lead architect on the project.
The next patron meeting would likely be scheduled after receiving feedback from a facility audit, she said.
“I’ve got a bunch of questions that I’m trying to get some answers to,” Johnson said. “This process will give us more answers.”
In other school district news, Raymond Central middle school and high school students are no longer required to wear masks in class. The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department announced it was ending its directed health measure and mask mandate on Feb. 18.
Because the district’s elementary schools in Ceresco and Valparaiso are in Saunders County, they were not required to follow the mask mandate.
Johnson said that without a DHM in place, the district will return to its previous masking guidelines, which state that masks are optional for individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccination and are recommended for those who have not.
