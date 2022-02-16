RC board holds first patron meeting to discuss facilities

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central School Board is considering its next steps as the district’s enrollment grows and its buildings fill up and amass necessary repairs.
Possible courses of action include consolidating the district’s elementary schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco onto the central location with the middle school and high school. Or the district can repair and expand its existing buildings to accommodate growth.
To get a better sense of stakeholders’ feelings about potential facilities projects, the board is holding a series of patron meetings with about 50 people tied to the district. The first such meeting took place on Thursday, Feb. 10 in the auxiliary gym at Raymond Central High School.
Superintendent Lynn Johnson gave a presentation intended to provide the district’s “current reality,” detailing enrollment, staffing, challenges facing the district and the district’s long-term goals.
“We’re not going to be making decisions tonight, but what we’re going to share and talk about through the course of meetings will help the board make their decisions,” Johnson said.
She said any decision that the board would eventually make, with help from the patron group, would come down to what’s best for the district’s students.
“I want to note that, again, for the board, we did not come here by chance, and we certainly didn’t come here overnight,” Johnson said. “This has been a journey that’s been happening for many years in our district. And repeatedly, our task is deciding how best to prepare the educational opportunities and present them to our kids.”
Johnson framed her presentation using the district’s “Vision 2025” strategic plan, which lays out district-wide goals such as improving classroom engagement for students, increasing the district’s enrollment, and recruiting, developing and obtaining high-quality staff. Johnson said the teacher staffing market is highly competitive.
“Our success is highly relative to our staff, right?” Johnson said. “That really weighs heavy on my mind, and that needs to weigh heavy in our decisions. Not just mine, but all our decisions.”
One of the “Vision 2025” goals is to maintain and improve the district’s current facilities, which Johnson said was the main focus of the meeting.
“But none of (the goals) work in isolation,” Johnson said. “These facilities definitely have an impact on where kids want to go … and it does have an impact on teachers.”
Johnson explained the findings of a feasibility study performed for the district by First National Capital Markets – whom the school board hired in January as its municipal advisor for facility planning. Johnson said the results from the study were not meant to be “diagnostic or prescriptive.”
“The feasibility study was done with the purpose of providing the Board of Education with some additional information in our key component areas of our educational organization,” Johnson said.
The study looks at current staffing, transportation and facilities issues facing the district with its existing facility configuration, and the study’s data expects that the district’s enrollment will continue to increase.
Ceresco Elementary and the middle school/high school facilities are at their student capacities, Johnson said, and all three schools would expect to need updates or repairs in coming years.
Some Raymond Central staff drive to multiple buildings within the district throughout the week, which Johnson said leads to a loss of instructional time, especially for elementary specialist teachers. The study suggests that the district could save $275,000 annually by reducing lost instructional time if it were to consolidate its operations into one campus.
Johnson said the district’s current busing situation includes five routes with the last student getting off the bus after 90 minutes. She said if the district decided to consolidate to one campus, there would be more students taking the bus to school, but the rides would be shorter.
“So, there’s pros and cons to everything,” she said.
“I cannot sit here today and tell you if you build a new building, it’s going to pay for itself in 15 years, and here’s how,” Johnson said. “First of all, this study doesn’t intend to say that to you, I can’t say that to you. I just want to tell you that these are some of the elements that you need to look at when you start trying to look at the big picture.”
Following Johnson, First National Capital Markets representative Tobin Buchanan gave a presentation about the funding avenues at the district’s disposal if it were to commence a building or renovation project.
Buchanan said school districts typically have access to a general fund, a depreciation fund and a special building fund, which is used for land acquisition, new construction and building improvements. Together, those three funds must stay under a $1.05 property tax levy.
Raymond Central is currently valued at $810 million, which means that for every penny in the district’s levy, it generates about $81,000, Buchanan said. With a $0.96 levy in the general fund and $0.086 in the special building fund, the district is below the $1.05 levy limit. Buchanan said the special building fund’s $0.086 levy generates about $700,000 per year.
With those figures in mind, Buchanan presented three potential financing options that would be available to the district – save or save and phase, lease purchase agreements and bond issues.
Any projects taken on using a lease purchase agreement or save or save and phase would take place incrementally, Buchanan said. He said a bond issue would cost less to taxpayers each year but would be a more expensive total cost after the bond is paid off.
Johnson asked the community members to write any questions they had on sticky notes, which were then posted on a wall. Johnson said there would be more time for discussion at future patron meetings, but some of the questions asked about what teachers’ opinions on consolidation were, how expensive a potential building project would be and what specifics would be included in a new facility.
She said she would read the questions and consider answers to them before the next patron meeting. She said the board’s next step might be to hire a facility auditor to help determine what the costs might be to any building projects.
“What we know as the board is we do have some facility needs, and we have to make some decisions on where we’re going with them,” Johnson said.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News and The Wahoo Newspaper.