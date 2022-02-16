RC board holds first patron meeting to discuss facilities

With those figures in mind, Buchanan presented three potential financing options that would be available to the district – save or save and phase, lease purchase agreements and bond issues.

Any projects taken on using a lease purchase agreement or save or save and phase would take place incrementally, Buchanan said. He said a bond issue would cost less to taxpayers each year but would be a more expensive total cost after the bond is paid off.

Johnson asked the community members to write any questions they had on sticky notes, which were then posted on a wall. Johnson said there would be more time for discussion at future patron meetings, but some of the questions asked about what teachers’ opinions on consolidation were, how expensive a potential building project would be and what specifics would be included in a new facility.

She said she would read the questions and consider answers to them before the next patron meeting. She said the board’s next step might be to hire a facility auditor to help determine what the costs might be to any building projects.

“What we know as the board is we do have some facility needs, and we have to make some decisions on where we’re going with them,” Johnson said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News and The Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.