RC board candidates Benes, Dickey share thoughts on district’s critical issues

RAYMOND — In May, Raymond Central voters narrowed the candidates for the Ward 6 seat on the school district’s board of education from three to two. On Nov. 8, they’ll make the choice between Christopher Dickey and Mary E. Benes to fill outgoing board president Harriet Gould’s seat.

Ward 6 includes the district’s southwestern boundaries, encompassing Agnew, residences directly south of Valparaiso and the area surrounding Branched Oak Lake.

With Election Day just days away, Dickey and Benes answered our questions about the most pressing issues facing the district today, from school safety to facilities master planning. Their answers, which have been edited for clarity, are below.

What do you see as the major issues facing Raymond Central today, and how will you address them as a member of the board?

Mary E. Benes: First, what is the best, most economical option for site improvements?

Second, creating a curriculum plan that will help raise our students’ aptitude scores. There appears to be surrounding schools with higher scores, and that shouldn’t be the case. We have many great individualized educational plans for those that need assistance, but how do we raise the bar for all students? I want to find out more information on what it takes to improve in this area. Both issues are not entirely mutually exclusive. Some curriculum changes can start at any time before we reach an agreement on site improvements, which will create additional curricular opportunities.

Christopher Dickey: Over the last several years, even before COVID, retaining staff has been a challenge for the district. Administrators, teachers, para-educators and bus drivers have all been positions that the district has needed to fill. Changing academic standards, standardized testing, implementation of new teaching materials, and the broad range of student abilities and willingness to participate have had understandably stressful impacts on our educators. This stress, no doubt, has led to many staffing changes that we’ve seen in the Raymond Central district lately.

While the board doesn’t have any say in the day-to-day operations of the district, it is their role to make sure that the best policies are in place to ensure that all our administrators give our educators the proper backing and support that they need. From teaching materials to availability of support staff, we should make sure that no stone is left unturned and evaluated to, in turn, provide the best for our students.

Recent studies by BVH Architecture suggest improvements can be made when it comes to security at RC’s facilities, and the district’s administration has been working with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department to update the district’s emergency response protocols. What priority will school safety take if you are elected to the board?

Benes: The needed security improvements are included in the site cost estimates. It makes sense to include those improvements with the rest of the work being done.

That being said, school security is a huge priority. Our children and staff need to be safe. The administration has taken various steps at each site that provides some forms of security. However, I’d like to see more consistency district-wide. With ever-changing technology, I think we can find better ways that won’t break the bank or cause structural encroachments for those sites that get minimal improvements due to budget constraints.

Dickey: The work being done between the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and the district administration is very much appreciated. Over recent years, steps have been taken to help make emergency response more efficient and more transparent to the students, staff and community, including numbering all entry points in the buildings and laying out and communicating the standard response protocol so everyone can be aware and familiar with it.

That said, to this date, it’s my understanding that the Saunders County Sheriff’s office has been either unable or unwilling to work in a similar way with our two facilities located in Saunders County. This leaves nearly 300 of the students in the district without any available resource officer, even on a part-time basis. A resource officer on site would be able to evaluate the immediate security needs for the sites, including making sure that all points of entry are secured.

Since the security of these points of entry have come up after the Uvalde shooting, I have coordinated with the administration to voluntarily do random audits of the Valparaiso building points of entry when I have the ability to do so during the day, and have discussed doing so for the high school as well.

It’s been my consistent stance that the students are my number one priority; their safety, security and well-being is incredibly important.

Both of you have been involved with the patron committee meetings discussing the future of the district’s facilities, and the most recent meeting presented cost estimates for several remodels and new buildings. If elected, which option(s) would you advocate the board choose as it considers a potential 2023 bond vote?

Benes: Whether we improve or move to a central elementary site is between $24-33 million. Our high school is in need of several upgrades, so we either spend $29 million or $71 million. Obviously, it’s not going to be $71 million. We need to find an option that will provide improvements at both levels, and not create a tax burden for everyone. This also isn’t the best time to create a bond, with rates the way they are. But I don’t believe we have the option to wait. It may be a situation where we proceed with the bond and then refinance after a set time when rates are lowered.

At the patrons meeting, the administration stated they want Raymond Central to be more competitive with other schools. In order to achieve this, the district has the following challenges:

What people need to know is in today’s environment, a student does not have to stay in their district to go to school. They can go to other schools, and that is what is happening here at Raymond Central. What we need to do is create a facility that provides a curriculum that draws students TO us, and not AWAY from us. Most of this will need to be at the high school level — what can we do with our current building to achieve that?

At the elementary level, we need to increase space because of growth. I have come to realize the possible benefits of having a central site. Yet, I don’t like to hear about each town having huge vacant buildings. I believe this decision should ultimately be the voters of the district’s decision (if the board/patrons committee adopt this option). It is about $9 million more to build a new building versus renovate existing. The voters have to determine if the benefits are worth the extra property taxes.

The board has already determined it won’t vote at their next meeting in November about what the bond issue will be for. It has become clear to them they need to take the time to get more community involvement in order to find the best option for the district.

As for what I favor going forward, I agree we need to get students either staying in our district and/or others coming here for what we have to offer. If this is done correctly, the district will have an additional source of much-needed revenue. Any time you can create a revenue stream, we should pay attention. There are multiple options to choose moving forward, and most of those are in the budget cost for the high school improvements. But we still need to address the need for more space at the elementary level. So how much do we do for the high school, and balance the rest with the elementary needs? There’s a lot to discuss. Personally, we can’t just pick one or the other. We have to find an effective way to achieve both improvements, other than spending the approximate $50 million cost projections (lowest option for both levels) BVH has provided.

Dickey: I know that BVH laid out a suggested timeline based on the information that the board provided to them at the start, but it is very doubtful that there will be a board decision at the Nov. 16 board meeting. It seems to me that there are more questions than answers currently on the table and there has been some quality input from the community that should be evaluated as well. As was said at the last patron meeting, the board needs to be looking to the future well-being of the district. I agree, but I have not yet been convinced that the current options are the only options we have at our disposal.

Many Raymond Central area residents saw their property taxes increase this year along with their property values. How will you ensure students have the tools they need to succeed while also being mindful of the burden on the district’s taxpayers?

Benes: Well, that’s exactly what the patrons committee is doing. Again, it’s a combination of site improvements and curriculum. Any bond issue will increase property taxes in our district. However, we need so many improvements that it will require a bond.

The last bond was a bare minimum fix to continuing issues at the high school. All we did was tear down a few outlying buildings housing administrative offices and moved them to an addition off the south side, added a practice gym, kitchen improvements and a few other spaces. The previous bond 20 years ago was spent at the elementary level. Now we need to provide the high school students better opportunities for learning, such as improved sciences, vocational and fine arts. These are included in the option for the high school improvements. Some, if not all, of these improvements should help with student retention, as well as attract students from other districts (creating revenue). We have a long road of discussions ahead to find the best fit for students, staff and taxpayers. I believe in order to keep the burden on taxpayers to a minimum, we need to look at a mix/match of the options for both the elementary and high school levels. I have a few ideas that I feel will be a happy medium for everyone, and if elected, I will bring those to the discussion table in the new year.

Dickey: As a homeowner myself, I’m very familiar with how much the county assessor thinks property values are suddenly worth. It’s a big shock and they don’t give us much ability at all to contest it.

Almost 83% of the Raymond Central budget is in personnel costs. This leaves 17% of the overall budget to take care of supplies, utilities, facilities, transportation, etc.

Evaluation of how efficiently the district is utilizing its resources would be a great place to start. At the September board meeting, I brought up to the board that several years ago, there had been discussion of consolidating printers and copiers at each of the facilities and switching to more centralized and consistent hardware. The intent with this would be to reduce the amount and various kinds of ink and toner that the school needs to purchase, store, utilize and maintain. It seems, however, that this discussion years ago was merely aspirational, rather than an actual plan being implemented.

In the years that I’ve been attending Raymond Central school board meetings, I have heard of many different grants that our administration teams have applied for and received. Much of the credit for the fact that we have a 1:1 ratio of students to computers in the district now stems from grants that were applied for and the school received. Just recently, Superintendent Lynn Johnson applied for a grant to pay for a new electric school bus. Raymond Central was chosen as one of six districts in Nebraska to be awarded with his grant. This electric bus can be utilized for one of the routine routes on a daily basis for the school.

It’s this kind of forward thinking and effort that can allow for our school district to search out and find funding that is available to us, without demanding it of the taxpayers. We have the resources, and I know that the staff in our district have the knowledge and talent to seek out and obtain more opportunities like these.

Why should voters be confident in giving you their vote?

Benes: Because I have been involved in several previous Raymond Central bond issues. I have empathy for everyone, whether we keep the sites in the towns or build a central site. I believe the experience I have gained throughout my life will be an advantage to this district, whether it’s through the changes in curriculum, budget, etc. or in their quest to achieve the best decision in regard to the future construction options. All this while providing voters enough information to make the most informed decision at the ballot.

Dickey: I have attended nearly all the board meetings in the last eight years, and most of the time, I have been the only non-school employee in attendance. I have and will continue to lobby that those in our district attend a board meeting in person at least once a year. It’s an hour or so, once a month, and at the very least, you’ll learn something new that you didn’t already know about the district.

I’ve been asked by the board over the course of these years to contribute in presentations to the board, evaluations of district facilities, and interviews of potential administrators. I have a track record of proving my interest in the betterment of Raymond Central Public Schools and its communities.

Regardless of how the vote turns out on Nov. 8, my interests, values and efforts to improve Raymond Central for the students and its patrons will not change. I appreciate everyone’s consideration.