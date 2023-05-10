RAYMOND — When the Raymond Central Art Club held its public art show last spring, its leaders were “astonished” by the nearly 200 artists and enthusiasts that attended the nascent event.

“I was so impressed by how many people showed up,” said the art club’s vice president, Josie Lahm. “Especially having something like this for the first time, I wasn’t expecting such an amazing turnout.”

At the art show’s second edition — on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the Raymond Central High School commons — Lahm and Art Club President Mae Masek don’t anticipate some kind of sophomore slump.

Instead, the show is expanding in year two, with more pieces on display — they expect about 400 — and more awards to be won. Last year, the show featured three ribbons. This year, there will be 59. Multiple strains of media will be represented, and awards will be divided between middle school and high school submissions.

“I think it’s really good that we’re doing that just to recognize everyone,” Lahm said. “Because it’s hard to compare, not just separate media, but different maturity levels of art, too.”

That’s the beauty of the show, they think, that so many students — whether they’re art obsessives or new to the craft — can share their work for curious viewers.

Masek and Lahm both said presenting their art to other people — family members and friends — can be awkward, with their work often being met without understanding or interest. The event can provide an opportunity for the school’s artists who work in the shadows to see their creations appreciated by a wide audience.

“It’s just kind of nice to help these people, sixth grade through 12th grade, be able to show their work in an easier way,” Masek said.

“And in a way that they can be proud of it,” Lahm added. “That it’s something worth sharing, rather than just something that they keep in their sketchbook or in a drawer and don’t ever show. It really creates a way for students to get their art out there.”

In broadening the reach of their creative classmates, Masek and Lahm think the art show and art club have brought more respect to visual art throughout the school’s halls. Raymond Central art teacher Taylor Craig said art didn’t always receive the appreciation it deserved before she joined the school district in 2020.

“I don’t feel like it was really cherished enough in the past before I got here,” Craig said. “That was definitely something that Mae has changed.”’

Art now hangs from hallway walls, and other creative forms — like the school’s first high school musical in over a decade — have blossomed in the past year. Teachers can be heard commending the watercolor prints and stencil drawings hung outside of Craig’s classroom.

“I love being able to showcase all the artwork and creativity that our school has,” Craig said.

But unlike last year’s art show, when Craig had a hand in a lot of the logistical decisions, she’s letting Lahm and Masek take the lead.

“I’m super proud,” she said, “not only because I just get to see them grow up and make these choices, but it’s just been such an experience to see them take charge and do things like young adults and professionals.”

Masek, a junior, and Lahm, a senior, both have plans to pursue art once they graduate. They hope the show can further spread the creative spark they’ve helped set off around the school.

“I just really want it to be a feeling of celebration,” Masek said.

More information on the art show can be found on the Raymond Central Art Club Facebook page.