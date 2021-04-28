Raymond Women’s Club celebrating 100 years

Raymond is also one of two women’s clubs in Nebraska that owns and maintains its own clubhouse, club member Mary Hardesty said. Sydik said the building was purchased by the club for $100 in 1940.

The clubhouse has been used for club events, community activities and can be rented out for parties, lunches and other gatherings.

Since 1924, the nonprofit has organized the Memorial Day program at Oak Creek Cemetery. They also used to host a community Christmas party for the children of Raymond. Sydik said this celebration started in 1926 and went on for well over 80 years.

When the number of attendees at the Christmas party started to die down, the club phased out this tradition and established a Halloween party for the community a few years ago.

This past Christmas, the club started a new tradition by organizing a holiday light decorating contest. Sydik said they will also be hosting the annual Easter egg hunt next year.

The club also offers a scholarship for a Raymond Central student and they have raised money for St. Jude’s, Friendship Home, the Humane Society and other organizations in the past.