Raymond Woman’s Club celebrating 100 years

RAYMOND – On April 22, 1921, the initial dues for the Raymond Woman’s Club to become federated as an official member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) were sent in the mail.
While President Jill Sydik said the club was likely around as early as 1918, the group was able to celebrate their 100th anniversary of federation day this past week, just two days before the GFCW’s 131st federation day on April 24.
“It’s a big accomplishment for a little town like Raymond to have a group of ladies that has kept it going for 100 years,” Sydik said.
Sydik, who has been in the club since 2004 and been president for about five years, said the organization focuses on service, but was originally started to help educate women. The GFCW is credited for starting over 75% of the nation’s libraries.
In the past 100 years, the Raymond Woman’s Club has been credited with helping fundraise for Raymond’s first fire truck, establishing the park in downtown Raymond and raised $300 to help gravel the streets of Raymond in 1930 by hosting a carnival.
Sydik said the club is “the keeper of history” for Raymond and stores Raymond Central High School trophies, yearbooks and other memorabilia.
“We’re kind of like the history keepers in town,” Sydik said.
Raymond is also one of two women’s clubs in Nebraska that owns and maintains its own clubhouse, club member Mary Hardesty said. Sydik said the building was purchased by the club for $100 in 1940.
The clubhouse has been used for club events, community activities and can be rented out for parties, lunches and other gatherings.
Since 1924, the nonprofit has organized the Memorial Day program at Oak Creek Cemetery. They also used to host a community Christmas party for the children of Raymond. Sydik said this celebration started in 1926 and went on for well over 80 years.
When the number of attendees at the Christmas party started to die down, the club phased out this tradition and established a Halloween party for the community a few years ago.
This past Christmas, the club started a new tradition by organizing a holiday light decorating contest. Sydik said they will also be hosting the annual Easter egg hunt next year.
The club also offers a scholarship for a Raymond Central student and they have raised money for St. Jude’s, Friendship Home, the Humane Society and other organizations in the past.
There are 24 women’s clubs in Nebraska with 550 total club members. Ten of those club members belong to Raymond’s club. Hardesty, who has been a club member since approximately 1987, recalls the group having more membership when she first joined.
The lack of members has been difficult despite all the things the club does for the community.
“I am proud that the club has remained, but it’s been a struggle,” Hardesty said.
Sydick said the goal is to be a bigger presence within the community by increasing the number of women who join the club.
“We want to grow the membership,” Sydik said. “We want to get out in the community so that they see the good we’re doing so more people want to join.”
The clubhouse is currently undergoing remodeling and, to celebrate 100 years, is working to add a bench to Old School Park as the Parks and Rec Group works to revitalize the park. The club will also be donating trees and plants for the park as well.
“That’ll just kind of be our thank you gift back to the town for keeping us around for 100 years,” Sydik said.