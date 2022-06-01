Raymond Woman’s Club celebrates 101 years of community leadership

RAYMOND – Mary Hardesty has been part of the Raymond Woman’s Club for nearly 40 years. For 10 of those years, she served as the group’s president, over the span of three terms.

She’s one of the club’s longest-running members. But there were many that came before her.

Twenty-nine Raymond Woman’s Club presidents served in the 73 years before Hardesty’s first stint in 1992. The club formed in 1919, and was federated by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1921. And every group of women since the club’s inception, Hardesty says, has operated with the intent of being leaders in the Raymond community.

On June 5, the Raymond Woman’s Club will commemorate its first 101 years as a federated organization. A centennial celebration was postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s a lot of water under the bridge,” Hardesty said last Thursday at the clubhouse.

Hardesty stepped down for good as president in 2012 – as did a few other longtime club officers – not-so-gently paving the way for the next generation of club members and current president Jill Sydik.

“We put our heads together one day, and we said, it’s time for these kids to take over this business, and we’re going to quit,” Hardesty said. “And we did. We forced them to step forward and take over.”

“Then we were told, ‘Don’t mess it up,’” Sydik said.

So far, so good, Hardesty says.

In the club’s early years, meetings were held in houses, in church basements and at the old Raymond High School. Early accomplishments included leasing land from Union Pacific for a new public park in 1920. And in 1926, the club donated money that was raised at a carnival to purchase Raymond’s first fire truck.

“People used to say, if you wanted to get something done, ask the Woman’s Club to do it,” Sydik said.

The club launched a pair of long-lasting Raymond traditions in the 1920s, too: the annual children's Christmas event and Memorial Day service.

“We’ve been doing (the Memorial Day service) since 1924,” Hardesty said. “I don’t think I was around then. I may be old, but I’m not that old.”

The Woman’s Club fell on hard times in 1932, though, when they deposited all of their money into the Raymond Bank, which went under that same day.

“They ended up with nothing,” Sydik said.

But the club rebounded and survived the Great Depression, coming out of it with a new home base.

In 1940, the Raymond Woman’s Club bought a clubhouse to call its own. Sydik said the club’s members at the time bought a Main Street building, which had previously been part of a lumberyard, for $100. The newly purchased building was used by the American Red Cross during World War II to put together shell dressings.

“We’ve kind of done a lot of stuff in this town,” Sydik says as she finishes reading off the club’s early accomplishments.

A series of renovations to the clubhouse have taken place over time – the book “Raymond: A Century of Growth 1880-1980” notes replacing the building’s dirt floor with cement sometime in the 1970s.

The latest round of building updates will be revealed at the 101-year commemoration event on June 5.

The past decade saw a nearby tree’s root system beginning to work its way under the clubhouse’s kitchen floor, which caused foundational and accessibility issues.

“That started the whole project,” Sydik said.

Since then, they’ve given the 19th-century clubhouse a fresh new look. They’ve gutted the kitchen, installed a stylish 1970s oven, replaced old fixtures with LED lights, painted the old wood paneling and laid new carpet.

“We used to be all these little old ladies that met in the clubhouse, the dark, dank clubhouse with wood paneling on the walls,” Hardesty said. “It’s so different in here now.”

Today, the clubhouse serves as a community center, hosting 4-H groups, extension clubs, funeral dinners, auctions and more.

“Any community-related group can use the building for whatever they need,” Sydik said.

And recent club efforts outside the clubhouse have included making monetary donations to the Raymond Central Food Pantry, Fresh Start of Lincoln and Teammates, as well as serving food to Raymond Central teachers and Raymond Fire and Rescue. Sydik also said the club has been involved with upgrading the equipment at Raymond Park.

The new renovations to the clubhouse and a growing membership – four new members joined in the last year – will set up the Raymond Woman’s Club to uphold its locally minded reputation well into the future, Sydik said. It’s part of what keeps the Raymond community working together.

“We may or may not be related, but over time, we become family,” Sydik said. “And family is so important.

To ensure things stay that way in Raymond is best done by following the guidance of the Woman’s Club’s founders, 101 years ago.

“That’s a lot of years and a lot of generations, and a lot of things that happened,” Sydik said. “And we are still here for the core purpose that those ladies set out to start.

“This club … we just keep going. A lot of people depend on this thing.”

The Raymond Woman’s Club’s 101-year anniversary celebration will take place at the clubhouse, 14700 1st St. in Raymond, on June 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Birthday cake and appetizers will be served. More information is on the Raymond Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.