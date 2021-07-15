Raymond Parks and Rec group to host community movie night

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trumble has been working with other members of the Parks and Rec group including Kayli Starr. Trumble said events like the movie night are in place to make residents of the area aware of the park and the importance of taking care of the facility.

“When we do have something, a bigger fundraiser or something, people have experienced the park, have been over there and it›s something that they want to invest in,” Trumble said.

While they are still trying to work out certain kinks like there being no electricity at the park or the high cost of licensing, Trumble expects to have movie nights monthly into the fall until the weather turns and then start again in the spring.

Like Raymond Woman’s Club and other sponsors, the Parks and Rec group will continue to ask for sponsors for events. Sponsors would pay the licensing fee for the movie and in return be included on the event fliers. If interested in sponsoring a movie night or donating, reach out to Trumble at mtrumble1@gmail.com.

The next project Trumble said the Parks and Rec group will be focusing on is bettering the play equipment. She said they have begun looking into what kind of equipment they would want, but have not finalized anything.