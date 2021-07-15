Raymond cowgirl rallied to earn qualifying spot

LINCOLN – Ellie Hula knew how big it was to qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo. But the Raymond Central High School graduate isn’t sure her neighbors in Lincoln understand the magnitude of what’s about to ride into town.

“This was always my goal, especially being my senior year and being here at home,” she said. “It’s a pretty big deal.”

Indeed, Hula will be among the best in the world competing in barrel racing at the Lancaster Event Center this month. But Hula, who first qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo two years ago in Rock Springs, Wyoming, needed a series of great runs at the Iowa Finals in Waterloo just to make it into the field in Lincoln.

Hula, who entered June’s Iowa Finals in ninth place in the year-long standings, posted the best average time over three runs to slide into the fourth and final qualifying spot.

The youngest of three siblings, Hula hopped onto her sister Hailey’s horse, Sonny, after she graduated high school and “we clicked right away.”

Two years ago, her average time at the National Finals ranked just outside the top 50.