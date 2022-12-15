Raymond Central wins home invitational

RAYMOND – For the fourth straight time, the Raymond Central wrestling team claimed first place at their home dual tournament on Dec. 9. The Mustangs finished the day with a record of 5-0 knocking off Weeping Water 70-12, Scotus 58-18, Platteview 51-6, Conestoga 48-34 and then Bishop Neumann 48-27.

Finishing the tournament with a 5-0 mark for Raymond Central was Hollandsworth at 160 and 170 pounds. He pinned his first opponents in 1:38, 2:43, 1:37 and 1:13 and then picked up a 9-4 decision against Adam Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann.

Earning an impressive 4-0 record at 106 pounds for the tournament was Elijah Ehlers.

In his first three matches, Ehlers pinned Gabriel Hagan of Weeping Water, Graison Bullers of Platteview and Evan Morrical of Conestoga in 0:18, 0:42 and 0:50. He also earned an 8-3 decision against Hunter Brunkhorst of Scotus.

Also going 3-0 for the day were Kyle Peterson at 152 pounds, Mason Kreikemeier at 182 and Tyson Malousek at 285.

After getting a bye against Weeping Water, Peterson pinned Paul Littlefield of Scotus in 4:00. He followed that up by pinning Ben Lautenschlager of Bishop Neumann in 1:19 and won a 9-2 decision over Bryson Rock of Platteview.

For Kreikemeier, he was able to get two easy pins in 1:23 and 1:52 over Jeremiah Keene of Weeping Water and Henry Ramaekers of Scotus. In a match with Thomas Vrana of Bishop Neumann who qualified for state a year ago, he escaped with a 6-5 decision.

At 285 pounds, Malousek pinned Alex Evans of Scotus and Jordan Martenson of Platteview in 0:24 and then 0:42. Jaden Nutter of Weeping Water was able to last over a minute, but still lost with a pin as well in 1:32 to the Mustang heavyweight.

Both Cameron Shultz at 170 pounds and Logan Jelinek at 195 ended up with 2-0 marks. Cameron Shultz pinned Colin Horst of Platteview and Mason Serkiz of Conestoga in 1:56 and 2:59 and Jelinek won a 7-2 decision over Ben Tuttle of Platteview and pinned Ryan Gerloff of Weeping Water in 0:10.

Also going undefeated with a 1-0 record was Wyatt Jelinek at 145 pounds. He earned a 10-2 major decision victory over Rudy Brunkhorst of Scotus.

Caleb Redstrom at 145 pounds and Lennox Starr at 220 pounds went 2-1 at the tournament. Phillip Karpov ended up with a 2-2 record and Sean Shultz at 113 rounded out the contributors for the Mustangs by going 1-3.

The next day, the Raymond Central girls wrestling team competed at the Battle at the Point at West Point-Beemer. They took 24th place with 28 points.

Sophia Shultz pushed her record to 7-0 on the year with a first place finish at the 115-pound weight class. She pinned Arazel Terrazas of South Sioux City, Cloe Mandel of West Point-Beemer and Ella Reeves of Battle Creek in 1:59, 1:36 and 0:24.

This week both the boys and girls wrestling teams will be at the Platteview Invite. The boys meet starts at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 and the girls invite is at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17.