Raymond Central wins first game in baseball programs history

VALPARAISO – In their first game as the Mustangs, the Raymond Central baseball team opened up the regular season with an 11-8 victory over Douglas County West on March 17. They couldn’t keep that streak going into their matchup at Class B No. 10 Central City/Fullerton/Centura on March 18 in a 13-3 defeat.

The Mustangs started the game off behind 1-0 against DC West. In the bottom of the first, Raymond Central went to work erasing the deficit.

The first batter of the inning, Travis Nelson, singled to center while Rylan Stover was walked and Colby DenHartog was hit by a pitch. A passed ball scored Nelson and then a hit by Conner Kreikemeier drove in Stover.

During the next at-bat for the Mustangs, DenHartog was held up at third when he decided to steal home. It ended up working out for the speedster, as he slid in safely and gave Raymond Central a 3-1 edge.

Two innings later, DenHartog was once again able to reach base, this time on a fielder’s choice. He found himself in scoring position on third when the catcher made an error allowing him to score.

The Mustangs had their toughest inning of the contest in the third when they gave up six runs. It was two singles and a double that allowed the Falcons to do all their damage and put them up on Raymond Central 7-4.

Despite having a tough defensive performance in the top of the fourth, the Mustangs were able to rebound with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

After a strikeout to start the inning, Conner Kreikemeier reached base on an error and Mike Bristol singled to center field. Hits by Nelson and Stover in the next two at-bats drove around three runs and tied the game up.

DenHartog was able to flash not only his base running ability but his bat at well in fourth. With Stover in scoring position, he singled to right field driving him in and putting Raymond Central ahead 8-7.

The Falcons would come back to tie the game in the top of the fifth, only for the Mustangs to regain the lead in the bottom half of the inning on a single to right from Bristol. Raymond Central scored one more run in the top of the seventh on an error by DC West that drove in DenHartog.

Leading the Mustangs with two runs driven in during the contest were Stover and Bristol. Coming through with three runs, two hits, and one RBI was DenHartog and Isaak Fredrickson had one hit and scored one run.

Pitching 3.2 innings and giving up five earned runs with two strikeouts was Josh Masek. Nelson went 3.1 innings on the mound, gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts.

In the matchup with the Kernels on Saturday, the Mustangs weren’t able to get their offense going like they did against the Falcons. Raymond Central was held to just three points in route to getting beat by 10 by CC/F/C.

All the runs scored by the Mustangs came in the top of the third trailing 6-0.

With two outs Masek doubled to right field driving in Kreikemeier and Fredrickson. An error by the Kernels pitcher on a hit allowed Masek to cross home.

Leading the Mustangs with one hit and two runs driven in was Masek. DenHartog, Fredrickson, and Micah Roubal all had one hit.

Finishing with 3.1 innings pitched, five earned runs given up and six strikeouts was DenHartog. Stover pitched one inning, gave up three earned runs and had two strikeouts and Mason Kreikemeier gave up one earned run.

Raymond Central took on Seward at home on March 22. They hit the road and play at Crete at 4:30 p.m. on March 24.