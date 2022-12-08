Raymond Central winless out of gate

DAVID CITY – The Raymond Central boys basketball team has started the 2022-23 campaign with an 0-2 mark after a pair of losses on Dec. 2 and 3. On Friday night, the Mustangs fell to Aquinas Catholic 57-42 and then to Milford 44-31 at home the next day.

Trailing 5-4 against the Monarchs on the road in the opener, Wyatt Svoboda gave Raymond Central a two-point lead with a three. Later in the first quarter, Preston Lubischer scored from behind the arc to make it 16-11 Aquinas at the end of the quarter.

The Mustangs rallied to start the second and got back within two at 21-19 after a three from Isaak Fredrickson.

Just like in the first quarter, the Monarchs stretched their edge out with an 11-6 run. Heading into halftime, it was Aquinas who was up on Raymond Central 32-25.

After getting outscored 12-10 in the third quarter, the Mustangs found themselves down 54-39 late in the fourth. A steal and layup from Rylan Stover helped get Raymond back within 13, but it was too little too late in a 15-point defeat.

Raymond Central shot 37% from the field against Aquinas and 18% from three. They also had 29 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Leading the Mustangs with 13 points was Fredrickson. Stover and Lubischer ended up with nine points apiece. Scoring six points was Svoboda, Reid Otto had three and Ben Kliment finished with two.

Raymond Central was back on the court on Saturday against Milford at home. Poor shooting in the first and third quarters – where the Mustangs had a combined four points – cost them in a 13-point defeat.

In the second quarter, Raymond Central outscored Milford 16-11 and tied the Eagles with 11 points in the fourth.

Fredrickson put the team on his back in the loss with 17 points. Dropping in five points was Stover, Otto had four, Svoboda scored three and Lubischer ended up with two.

This week the Mustangs played at Wilber-Clatonia at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. They take on conference foe Syracuse on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.