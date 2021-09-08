Raymond Central welcomes exchange student from Madrid

RAYMOND — Candela Manrique Corral is the newest addition to Raymond Central’s senior class of 2022.

With graduation in mind, Candela, an exchange student from Madrid, will be roaming the halls of the high school with the goal of improving her English and gaining new experiences.

Candela landed in Omaha on Aug. 21 after a lengthy flight with a layover in Chicago where she was waiting on the tarmac for two hours. When she finally landed and greeted the host family she’d be staying with for the 2021-2022 school year, Candela was just ready for some z’s especially knowing that Madrid has a seven-hour time difference.

“I was really tired,” she said. “I had a whole day of flying, and stress, and not knowing where to go.”

For her host family, Jessica and Chuck Gotchal and their 7-year-old daughter BerLynn, they were just excited to have Candela. The family, who lives in Valparaiso, made the decision to become a host family after seeing a Facebook post from Aspect Foundation representative Julie Manes.