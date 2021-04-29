Raymond Central tracksters compete at Platteview Invitational

SPRINGFIELD – The Raymond Central track and field teams got a decent day to compete on April 22 when they traveled to Springfield to take part in the annual Platteview Invitational.

The boys team finished fifth at the meet after scoring 45 points.

Thirty two of the points were scored by junior Andrew Otto and senior Christian Schweitzer in the field events.

Schweitzer won the shot put (47-9.5) and added a third place finish in the discus (120-4) while scoring 16 points for the Mustangs.

Junior Andrew Otto came through with silver medals in both the high jump and triple jump events. His jump of 41-4.5 is tops in the area this season and was a personal best for Otto.

Hurdler Kaden Parde led the Mustangs on the track. He finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line with a time of 47.51.

The girls team finished sixth at the meet after scoring 49.5 points.

Senior standout Grace Mueller left the meet with four medals including a pair of golds after winning the long jump (17-4.75) and triple jump (34-10) events.