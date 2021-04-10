Raymond Central track athletes compete at Malcolm quadrangular

MALCOLM – The Raymond Central track and field teams traveled to Malcolm to take part in a track and field triangular on a warm and windy afternoon on March 29.

The Mustangs piled up six gold medals in the field event portion of the meet.

Senior Christian Schweitzer continued his strong early season run while winning both the shot put and discus events in Malcolm.

His marks of 47-3 in the shot put and 135-1 in the discus are the top marks in the area this season.

Junior Andrew Otto also finished with a pair of gold medals in the field events after winning the triple jump and high jump events in Malcolm. He won the triple jump with a mark of 38-10 and cleared 5-11 to win the high jump.

Senior Grace Mueller won the long and triple jump events in Malcolm. Her mark of 36-0 in the triple jump is one of the top marks in the state this season. She also won the long jump after entering the sand at 16-8.5.

Mustang senior Lauren Prosoki finished runner-up in the shot put after getting measured at 34-9. She also added a third-place finish in the discus (88-9).