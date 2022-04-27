Raymond Central to hold first student-led art gallery

RAYMOND – On May 6, the Raymond Central High School commons area will be transformed. Not into its secondary use as a cafeteria, but into a new one: an art gallery.

It’s a first-time event organized by the Raymond Central Art Club, led by sophomore Mae Masek, who hopes the art gallery can create new interest in the club and inspire students to pursue art as a hobby.

“I think it’s an uplifting way to end this year, as well as to help promote the art club to new people who want to join,” Masek said. “So then they will be more excited about following their artist journey.”

The show will feature work from students from grades six through 12, and over 150 pieces in total. Music will be performed by Raymond Central students and departing band director Jordan Luke.

The volume of work forced Masek and the art club to ask a fundamental question: how are we going to display all of this? The high school commons wasn’t outfitted for hanging art.

So Masek reached out to the Raymond Central Education Foundation asking for help, and she said they supplied her a few thousand dollars to buy display panels. The foundation had recently bolstered art teacher Taylor Craig’s course offerings by paying for a ceramic kiln and large-format printer for graphic design.

“We're just really thankful for them to be able to do that for us,” Craig said.

The gallery runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 6. Attendees will be able to vote on their favorite pieces, and awards will be given out at 7:15 p.m.

Like the art gallery, the art club itself is a new concept. Masek approached Craig last school year – when Craig was in her first year teaching at Raymond Central – and asked for help connecting the school’s students who were passionate about art.

“It was kind of hard to just meet people in the arts because there wasn’t really much going on,” Masek said. “There were a lot of different art classes, but not a lot of ways to meet new people.”

They resolved to start an art club, and a year and a half later, the group has about 25 members, many of whom Craig said come from different social backgrounds. She said although she’s the sponsor, the club is almost entirely student-led.

“It’s just phenomenal to be able to see the students just take control and lead and do what they love,” Craig said.

The club often works internally, collaborating on pieces during their biweekly meetings. But the club has worked on projects as visible as a backdrop for the school’s prom earlier this month, and the art gallery will be the club’s biggest venture yet.

Masek said they’re accepting art in just about any form – paintings, illustrations, ceramics and creative writing.

“We’re just accepting anything,” Masek said. “This being our first year, we’re just trying to get a whole broad category, and then we’ll start maybe refining down categories next year.”

Because Masek expects there to be a next year. And she expects the club to keep growing, especially given the many social bases the gallery is going to touch. Craig said she’s eager to see many selected works displayed, many of which will be from students who otherwise might not enter their art for consideration.

“There’s a lot of people that just kind of need that little push, that really don’t think they’re creative enough,” Craig said. “I think this is a good way to help promote that.”

Masek said the art club would like to see all students whose work will be on display attend the gallery. That way, visitors can get to know the artists behind the art. But no matter how many people show up, Masek is content with the impact the gallery has made before even taking place.

“It’s been a lot of effort,” she said. But it’s been such a passion for a lot of people. It’s really nice to see a lot of people excited for this and more people thinking about making more art.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.