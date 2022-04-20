Raymond Central to add girls wrestling for 2022-23

RAYMOND – More than 100 high schools in Nebraska offered girls wrestling programs in the winter during the sport’s first year sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

But when Sophia Schultz reached the state tournament in February, she wrestled against boys.

The Raymond Central sophomore appeared before the Raymond Central Board of Education at its regular meeting April 13 to make the case for the school to add a high school girls wrestling program.

She said she has wrestled for eight years, in which time she has competed against girls in tournaments and duals around the country. But when she wears the Raymond Central singlet, she faces off with boys.

“I share all of this with you because I realize that regardless of how hard I work nationally to be successful, I want to be able to have equal opportunities as the boys at Raymond Central and participate with girls in wrestling, as high school girls wrestling is not sanctioned yet,” Schultz said.

Raymond Central had explored adding a girls wrestling program for the 2021-22 school year, but Schultz would have been the only member of the team. According to NSAA rules, girls and boys cannot wrestle against each other in practice, unless they’re part of the same team.

But Schultz and Raymond Central Athletic Director Brian Gralheer are confident a Raymond Central girls wrestling program would grow, and grow quickly.

“We’re seeing a lot of other schools, they had surprising numbers their first year,” Gralheer said. “They expected two or three or four (participants), and they ended up with seven, eight or nine. They took that quote-unquote leap of faith, and it’s going to catch.”

Schultz said she’s been recruiting girls to wrestle for a number of years, and she was involved in getting a middle school girls team off the ground this year. There were five girls on the team this year, she said.

“I enjoyed watching the camaraderie and watching their friendship grow as they shared their passion for the sport,” she said.

Schultz’s dad, Garrett Schultz, said an advantage to adding a girls wrestling program is the potential for girls to receive academic scholarships in the sport. But without a sanctioned program at Raymond Central, Garrett Schultz said girls don’t see that benefit.

“They can’t really see the opportunities and the skill set because of the difference between how boys and girls wrestle and the competition level,” he said.

Sophia Schultz remembers her freshman year, too, when she suffered a shoulder injury that required six months of recovery. If Raymond Central added a girls wrestling team, Schultz said the danger of girl-versus-boy wrestling could be avoided.

Schultz’s comments came during the public discussion portion of the board meeting, and later when the question of whether to sanction girls wrestling came before the board, Ward 5 representative Matt Blanchard responded quickly.

“Why wouldn’t we do it?” he said.

Board President Harriet Gould added that she was impressed with Schultz’s success wrestling against boys and that she hoped Schultz would continue to serve as an ambassador for the new girls wrestling program.

“She needs to have a team where she can represent Raymond Central and bring home the gold,” Gould said.

Gralheer noted that there could be complications to launching the program, especially in its proposed form with the same coaching staff heading the boys and girls programs. That could cause issues when the two teams have competitions at the same time in different places, he said.

Board members also asked what the monetary impact of the program would be, but Gralheer said there would not be significant expenses from adding the program. Transportation would be the main cost.

Superintendent Lynn Johnson said, though, that as the program grows, there will likely need to be additional coaches added and compensated.

“There's a lot of schools that have kind of rolled with the clunkiness of starting it up,” Gralheer said. “But it's been a positive move across the state, and a lot of ADs have really kind of jumped together just to say, ‘Hey, let's figure this out logistically together.’”

The board voted 6-0 to approve the new wrestling program for the 2022-23 school year.

Schultz said after the meeting that she was excited to continue recruiting and see how the program would grow in the coming years.

“By sanctioning this sport today, you are offering a safe place for girls like me at Raymond Central to wrestle and opening up equal opportunities for girls to excel in their own division and open up endless academic scholarship opportunities,” Schultz said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.