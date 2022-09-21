Raymond Central takes down Pioneers in four sets

FORT CALHOUN- After three straight losses, the Raymond Central volleyball team got back in the win column when they took on For Calhoun on Sept. 16. In four sets, the Mustangs knocked off the Pioneers.

The match with the Pioneers started off with the home team treating their crowd to an early win at 25-22. Despite losing the opening set, the Mustangs kept their composure and rallied to win the last three sets 25-23, 25-19, and then 25-19.

Pacing Raymond Central with 23 kills in the match was Quincy Cotter. Getting 22 digs and six aces was Taylor Oldfield and Brooklyn Maxson was right behind her with 21 digs.

Picking up four blocks apiece were Alliana Miller and Cotter. Ending up with 19 set assists were Adelyn Heiss and Savannah Masek.

Earlier in the week, the Mustangs took part in the Yutan Triangular on Sept. 13. They lost in three sets to East Butler and then lost in straight sets to Class C-1 No. 9 Yutan.

In their first match of the day with East Butler, Raymond Central came out and grabbed the momentum with a 25-15 first set win. They followed that up by getting beat 25-14 in the second and then fell in heartbreaking fashion in the third and deciding set 25-23.

Leading the Mustangs in digs in the contest were Cotter and Oldfield with 14. Both Heiss and Masek had 14 set assists and Miller finished with four blocks.

Raymond Central responded to the loss by playing a good match against a quality Yutan team. Despite a good effort, the Mustangs still ended up on the losing end in both sets 25-21 and 25-20.

Cotter had a team high six kills and Masek dug out six balls. Finishing the match with 10 set assists was Heiss.

On Sept. 17, Raymond Central traveled to the Fillmore Central Tournament. The Mustangs finished with a 1-2 record and got fourth place out of six teams.

In their first round matchup, Raymond Central lost to Class D-1 No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia 25-16 and 25-22. That was followed up by a straight set loss to Milford by identical scores of 25-16.

The Mustangs finished off the tournament in the column when they took on the host Fillmore Central. They defeated the Panthers 25-16 and then 25-20.

Having an outstanding tournament with 34 kills and 33 digs to lead the team in both categories was Cotter. Finishing with 32 set assists was Heiss and Masek came up with 14 set assists.

Raymond Central played at Milford on Sept. 20. They will be in Ashland at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24 to take on conference foe Ashland-Greenwood.