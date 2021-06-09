Raymond Central Superintendent says goodbye

Joel’s father has been superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools since 2010 and raised Joel mostly in Beatrice. It just so ended up that the father-son duo happened to have their district lines border one another.

“My southern boundary line and his northern boundary line as a district touch,” he said. “I never meant to get that close.”

Joel said the opportunity with Raymond Central not only checked that goal off, but also checked off certain stipulations with Joel and his family.

“My wife and I with our young family fell in love with the area through the interview process, really impressed with the district as a whole,” Joel said. “We could see our family going through the Raymond Central Public School system.”

Despite this, Joel said while his personal roots are in Nebraska, his family’s roots are in Iowa. Joel met his wife Kari, an Iowa native, in Iowa and all three of their children were born in Iowa.

“My family’s roots are in Iowa and so I knew at some point that we were going to go back to Iowa,” Joel said. “I just did not expect it to be this soon.”