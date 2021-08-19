Raymond Central school board discusses first day, pandemic

Ward 4 Board Member Derek Matulka asked Varilek about information about immunity that district families can look into. Varilek said that the delta variant has been affecting numbers like the percentage of efficacy a vaccine would have. This also applies to natural infections as well.

“Delta is messing with us,” Varilek said.

They also briefly discussed the possible aftermath of the Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium over the weekend as well as how those with underlying health issues are dealing with the newer variant.

Varilek said she’s seen patients struggling with obesity be greatly affected as well as the younger population being unvaccinated. She also said she’s seen patients who “would have died, but survive because they have the vaccine.”

“I really appreciate that you take the time to put this on your schedule and be here,” Gould said to Varilek. “We have a school nurse, but you’re in the trenches with this and your knowledge and so forth is current and up to date.”