Raymond Central school board discusses first day, pandemic

RAYMOND – Following a successful first day of school, Raymond Central Public Schools Board of Education held their first meeting of the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 11.
School Board President Dr. Harriet Gould gave a shout out to those who made the first day of school successful for the district.
“We would like to recognize a successful start to the first day of school,” Gould said. “I’m sure it hasn’t been easy, but you know everything has beginnings and endings. We were ready, the doors opened and the students were here.”
Just before school opened, the school board held an emergency meeting on Aug. 9 where they heard from members of the Raymond Central community in regards to masks and the return to school plan.
The meeting resulted in Raymond Central not requiring masks, but strongly recommending masks for those unvaccinated. One speaker and member of the district Dr. Bradette Varilek spoke at the emergency meeting and returned for the regularly scheduled school board meeting on Aug. 11.
Varilek, who works for Bryan Health in Lincoln, spoke about information about the current covid-lancsape she said she had emailed the school board that morning. Varilek said she reads about 45 minutes of covid-19 information each day in order to stay updated on the ever-changing climate of the pandemic.
Ward 4 Board Member Derek Matulka asked Varilek about information about immunity that district families can look into. Varilek said that the delta variant has been affecting numbers like the percentage of efficacy a vaccine would have. This also applies to natural infections as well.
“Delta is messing with us,” Varilek said.
They also briefly discussed the possible aftermath of the Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium over the weekend as well as how those with underlying health issues are dealing with the newer variant.
Varilek said she’s seen patients struggling with obesity be greatly affected as well as the younger population being unvaccinated. She also said she’s seen patients who “would have died, but survive because they have the vaccine.”
“I really appreciate that you take the time to put this on your schedule and be here,” Gould said to Varilek. “We have a school nurse, but you’re in the trenches with this and your knowledge and so forth is current and up to date.”
In other business, the school board also fulfilled vacant positions on five different school board committees. These positions were made vacant after former Board Member Lori Springer submitted her resignation at the end of May this year.
“Sitting by Derek here and he told me he’ll take them all,” Ward 3 Board Member Bill Lange said laughing.
“I don’t want nothing to do with finance,” Matulka responded.
Matulka, who replaced Springer, filled the vacant spots on the Committee of American Civics, Transportation Committee, Facility Committee and Policy Committee.
Springer was the chairperson for both the Finance Committee and Policy Committee. Because Matulka is the newest board member, Ward 5 Board Member Matt Blanchard moved to the chairperson of the Finance Committee with Ward 2 Board Member Cathy Burklund taking the extra spot. Gould fulfilled the chairperson position for the Policy Committee.
The school board will next meet on Sept. 15.
