Raymond Central receives Governor’s Award for new staff wellness program

The policy also promotes nutrition and healthy eating in the school buildings, educates students and staff about nutrition and healthy eating and promotes physical activity like recess, PE class and before and after school programs.

The wellness policy also says the district will form relationships with community partners to support implementation of the wellness program and will promote wellness to the families and general community living in the school district.

One example of community involvement is the fun run organized to raise money for the Backpack Program. The student council also sponsors a blood drive, Parks said.

After developing the wellness policy, the school board assigned the DWC the task of developing a school wellness plan that focused on students. Once that was implemented, the next assignment involved a program for the staff.

“Last year we trained our focus on staff wellness,” Parks said.

The program’s success has not come without challenges.

Parks said they were not given a budget to start with, so they had to be creative. Fortunately, they have received $3,000 Healthy Schools Mini Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education to help further the program.