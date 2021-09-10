Raymond Central Public Schools new teachers

Rachel Beck
Speech Pathologist
Rachel Beck’s goal as Raymond Central’s newest kindergarten through 12th grade speech language pathologist is to help students gain confidence in every aspect of their abilities.
Beck, a recent masters graduate from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is from Clarks where she attended High Plains Community Schools but currently lives in Lincoln. Before attending graduate school in Lincoln, Beck was enrolled in University of Nebraska at Kearney for her undergrad.
Beck said she pursued speech pathology because of the experience her younger brother had throughout his school years. Much like her brother’s positive experience with a speech pathologist, she hopes to establish good relationships with her students and co-workers and develop the speech and language program in the district.
Outside of school, Beck enjoys reading and working out. In school, she looks forward to working with her students.
“I would like students to gain confidence in their abilities, not only the ones I work with them on, but all of their abilities,” Beck said.
Amanda Coufal
Director of Special Education
This is not Amanda Coufal’s first stint at a school.
Raymond Central’s new director of special education has previously worked at David City Public Schools for 14 years followed by Westridge Middle School in Grand Island for two years and Waverly High School for one year.
Coufal is originally from Blue Hill where she attended Blue Hill High School followed by Hastings College for her undergraduate degree and University of Nebraska at Kearney for her masters degree.
Coufal currently lives in Raymond and is interested in baking, arts and crafts, playing sports, watching Husker football, fishing, traveling and spending time with family like her husband Matt and two step daughters Hattie, 12, and Emalyn, 7.
Coufal said she became a teacher to “make a difference in the lives of students with disabilities,” and has the goal of advocating for students with disabilities, supporting teachers, students and parents and providing opportunities for growth within the district this school year.
For her students, she hopes “to set goals for themselves, create a plan and reach those goals. To have a strong work ethic and a willingness to improve.”
Court Croghan
High School Special Education
Court Croghan hopes to have fun in the classroom this year at Raymond Central Public Schools.
Croghan will operate as a special education teacher at Raymond Central Junior/Senior High School and the middle school boys basketball coach.
Croghan grew up in Seward where he attended Seward High School and went to Concordia University. He currently lives in Seward and enjoys golf, watching sports and guitars.
Previously, Croghan worked at David City Public Schools for three years. Croghan said he got into teaching after the positive experience with teachers he had growing up.
“I was a special education student and wanted to make an impact on kids the way my teachers did for me,” Croghan said.
Katie Donahue
Agriculture Education
Katie Donahue certainly loves Saunders County.
Raymond Central Public Schools’ newest seventh through 12th grade agriculture educator and FFA advisor grew up in Saunders County and has taught in the county since 2016.
Donahue, formerly Arp, attended East Butler for high school. After graduating in 2012, the Westonite left Saunders County to receive her bachelor degree at Northwest Missouri State. She also received her masters degree from Northwest Missouri State in 2019.
Donahue got her first teaching gig at Bishop Neumann after gaining her bachelors degree in 2016. After teaching at Bishop Neumann for five years, she decided to take the job at Raymond Central.
Donahue currently lives in Ceresco with her husband Andrew Donahue and enjoys traveling, reading and watching Husker basketball and football.
Donahue said her reasons for going into teaching all stem back to the community she grew up in – Saunders County.
“I went into education to give back to communities that gave so much to me growing up,” Donahue said.
Johanna Jackson
Sixth Grade
Johanna Jackson has always been interested in teaching.
Growing up in Shelton, Jackson was surrounded by teachers and comes from a family all interested in education.
This school year, Jackson will be a sixth grade science teacher at Raymond Central Public Schools. Jackson attended Shelton Public Schools and eventually went to college at Concordia University in Seward. Jackson currently lives in Seward.
Previously, Jackson taught at Fairbury Public Schools for four years. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, being on the family farm and watching her husband Ron coach football.
Jackson’s main goal this school year is to build relationships with her students and she hopes her students will have open minds and be willing to participate in instruction.
Megan Kemnitz
Preschool/special education
Megan Kemnitz has been in the classroom from a young age.
Growing up in Neola, Iowa, Kemnitz helped her mother teach summer school which was where she found her passion for “teaching young learners with varying developmental abilities.”
After graduating from Tri-Center High School, Kemnitz enrolled in College of Saint Mary in Omaha for her bachelors degree followed by Concordia University for her masters degree in early childhood special education.
Kemnitz and her husband recently celebrated their one year anniversary and live in Lincoln. She enjoys spending time with family, being outdoors, reading, playing cards and doing respite care.
Kemnitz’ main goal for this school year is to get to know the district, her colleagues and the community. For her preschool students, she hopes for them to love learning.
“My number one goal for my students every year is for them to love school and love learning,” Kemnitz said. “They have 13 years of school ahead of them – I want them to love learning!”
Paige Mestl
Ceresco Elementary Special Education
Paige Mestl will be joining 11 other new teachers starting at Raymond Central Public Schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
Mestl, who currently lives in Lincoln, will be the district’s newest elementary special education teacher. Previously, Mestl worked for Bancroft-Rosalie Public Schools for two years and is originally from Henderson.
After graduating from Heartland Community Schools, Mestl attended Midland University for college. She enjoys reading, golfing and traveling in her free time.
Mestl hopes to get involved in the school and community this year, and would like her students to do their best and reach their full potential.
“I became a teacher so I would have the opportunity to work with students, help them gain new skills and instill a lifelong love of learning,” Mestl said.
Deanna Priefert
Part time preschool
Deanna Priefert got into teaching for the opportunity to experience the joy of learning with young children.
Raymond Central’s newest part-time pre-kindergarten teacher has maintained that passion for watching children discover new things for the last 30 years or so where she worked in early childhood special education at Lincoln Public Schools.
Priefert grew up in Bertrand and graduated from Bertrand High School. She then attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In her free time, Priefert enjoys spending time with her husband and best friend Tom, three daughters, son-in-law and granddaughter. She is currently the library director at Valparaiso Public Library and loves to create visual supports for young children.
Her goal for the current school year is to “create a safe space for young children, while engaging them in fun and meaningful learning experiences.” She hopes her students are able to find the same joy in learning she does.
Caitlin Roussan
School psychologist
Caitlin Roussan is starting this school year at Raymond Central Public Schools as a school psychologist.
This isn’t her first time working at a school district in Lancaster County. For the last five years, Roussan worked at Lincoln Public Schools as well as Education Service Unit No. 1.
Roussan also grew up in Lincoln where she attended Lincoln Northeast for high school. After graduating, she received her bachelor degree in education communication from the University of Nebraska at Kearney where she also received her disorders and education specialist degree in school psychology.
Roussan became a teacher “to support students who have a different way of learning (and) to problem solve with adults.”
This school year she looks forward to getting to know the district and community and looking for ways to improve the district. In her free time, Roussan enjoys going on walks, watching live sports, doing puzzles, reading and spending time with her boyfriend James and two children Addilyn, 4, and Ace, 1.
She hopes to encourage her students to “be your (there) best self every single day!”
Aliya Spale
Vocal Music
Aliya Spale’s first job will be at Raymond Central Public Schools.
The kindergarten through 12th grade vocal music teacher grew up in Gretna and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for college. Spale enjoys reading, painting, taking walks and seeing live music shows.
Spale’s goal for this school year is to adventure into different areas of music with her students throughout the district as well as promote confidence in musical ability. A goal for her students would be to encourage appreciation for music.
Spale also hopes they will share it with others, the same way she enjoys sharing her love for music with others.
“I’ve always wanted to share my passion for music with others, and watch my students learn and grow through music,” Spale said.
Alisha Starner
English
Alisha Starner is one of the newest English teachers at Raymond Central High School.
Starner, originally from North Platte, will be teaching ninth grade and 11th grade English and creative writing. Starner graduated from North Platte High School and attended Mid-Plain Community College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for college.
Starner currently lives in Lincoln and enjoys reading, writing, poetry, acrylic pour paintings and cooking.
Starner hopes to build relationships and learn from her students while establishing a safe classroom environment. Her goal for her students is to challenge themselves, try something new and get involved.
“I became a teacher in order to give back to the community,” Starner said. “My teachers always gave me support, advice and love. I want to follow their lead and give those things to future generations of students.”
Jenna Winfrey
English
Jenna Winfrey will be joining fellow teacher Alisha Starner as one the newest English teachers at Raymond Central High School.
Winfrey is teaching eighth grade reading, sophomore English and senior English after three years teaching at Heartland Lutheran High School in Grand Island. She enjoys sports, movies, outdoors, reading and her family including Landon, her husband of five years and daughter Carline, 2.
Winfrey grew up in Albion and graduated from Boone Central High School. She attended Concordia University for college.
“I love working with young people and helping others to figure out how to understand confusing concepts,” Winfrey said.
Her goals for this school year include developing relationships with her students and fellow faculty members and cultivating a fun learning environment. She hopes her students can improve on their current knowledge and learn a new skill.