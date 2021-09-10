Raymond Central Public Schools new teachers

Roussan became a teacher “to support students who have a different way of learning (and) to problem solve with adults.”

This school year she looks forward to getting to know the district and community and looking for ways to improve the district. In her free time, Roussan enjoys going on walks, watching live sports, doing puzzles, reading and spending time with her boyfriend James and two children Addilyn, 4, and Ace, 1.

She hopes to encourage her students to “be your (there) best self every single day!”

Aliya Spale

Vocal Music

Aliya Spale’s first job will be at Raymond Central Public Schools.

The kindergarten through 12th grade vocal music teacher grew up in Gretna and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for college. Spale enjoys reading, painting, taking walks and seeing live music shows.

Spale’s goal for this school year is to adventure into different areas of music with her students throughout the district as well as promote confidence in musical ability. A goal for her students would be to encourage appreciation for music.