Raymond Central passes budget, taxes to rise despite lower levy

RAYMOND – Despite a slight decrease to Raymond Central Public Schools’ tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the total amounts that many of the district’s taxpayers will pay are likely to go up.

Many area school districts are in the same boat this year, as property values in much of eastern Nebraska rose substantially over last year’s values. That meant that school districts had to tax less to generate as much or more revenue. Raymond Central’s tax levy will decrease from about $1.13 to about $1.12 per $100 of property valuation and generate close to $500,000 more than last year.

Raymond Central’s Board of Education faced little public backlash on their proposal for next year’s budget, despite extra chances for the public to make their opinions known.

The board held a budget workshop in late August and a regular budget and tax asking hearing on Sept. 14. And Superintendent Lynn Johnson said just one Raymond Central patron attended Lancaster County’s joint public hearing on Sept. 22, at which Johnson gave a brief overview presentation of the district’s proposed budget.

Johnson did, however, say she received several phone calls from Raymond Central stakeholders, most of whom were concerned about the higher taxes that they will pay in the next year.

“Their concern is on how sustainable that is,” Johnson said at a special board meeting on Sept. 23.

The district’s property tax revenue request for 2022-23 was over $9.643 million, up from about $9.187 million in last year’s budget request. And that number has steadily risen for more than a decade, according to a chart that Johnson provided at the Sept. 14 meeting. The increases to this year’s budget request were largely due to increases in salary and health insurance premiums, Johnson said.

“You all see what’s happening in the world,” Johnson said. “Everybody’s salaries are going up. We hope to keep an attractive salary and keep a good teaching staff and support staff.”

About 83% of the district’s budget is figured to pay for personnel costs, Johnson said, which includes a 6% increase to health insurance premiums.

“When 83% is people, there’s not a lot of moving parts,” Johnson said. “Well, there’s a lot of moving parts. They just don’t move.”

Slight increases to the district’s cash reserves, which are part of its general fund, are meant to contribute to the board’s goal of having at least four months of operating expenses (about $3.2 million) on hand at all times.

Aside from personnel costs, the district asked for a $34,000 increase to the funds it will allocate to its bond fund – Johnson said the goal each year is to have at least two full years of bond payment amounts in reserves.

The district also levies taxes into its special building fund, which is mainly used for typical facility upkeep and maintenance. In the previous year, it helped fund rooftop HVAC projects at the middle school/high school building.

“The reason we’re levying into the (special) building fund is because we have three campuses to upkeep, and of course there’s that question of what we’re going to do with facilities moving forward,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she received questions from patrons about how a potential building project in the district’s near future could further impact their taxes. The board has been discussing possible renovations to its existing facilities and/or the construction of a new building on the district’s central campus.

Board of Education President Harriet Gould said she understands any concerns her constituents may have regarding rising taxes. She said she’s worried about how sustainable continuous tax increases are, too.

“As a lifelong educator, as well as a resident of this district, I understand the need,” Gould said. “We’re going to tighten our belt to make this happen.”

Board Vice President Brad Breitkreutz said the increase in taxes needed to fund public schools is due to lack of state assistance and an overreliance on property taxes.

“The bottom line is our expenses go up every year, and a lot in cases of insurance and things like that,” Breitkreutz said. “The other bottom line is (Nebraska) is the 49th lowest state in the union that gets help (for public schools) from their state government … We need to be talking to our legislators. We’ve all been talking about lowering property taxes for years. And it hasn’t happened.”

The board passed the budget at the Sept. 23 special meeting 5-0. Board member Cathy Burklund was absent.

