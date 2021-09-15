Raymond Central moves win streak up to three

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central Volleyball team went undefeated last week defeating Louisville at home on Sept. 7 and David City on the road on Sept. 9.

Against the Lions, the Mustangs won the first two sets by the same margin at 25-14. As if they weren’t already playing at a high level, Raymond Central bumped their intensity up even more in the third and won 25-10.

Senior Emaree Harris led the team with a .400 hitting percentage with 10 kills in the match. Right behind her was Makenna Gehle with seven kills and Zoie Stachura with six. Ending the night with five kills was Madi Lubischer and Hannah Kile had one.

At the service line, Kile, Gehle, Autumn Haislet, Taylor Oldfield, and Stachura all recorded one ace serve. Harris, Lubischer, and Kile all sent one ball back at Lousiville, recording one block apiece.

Defensively, Haislet had 24 digs, Kile had 10, Oldfield ended with nine, while Adelyn Heiss and Quincy Cotter concluded with five and four. In the assists category, Kile recorded all of them for her team with 27.

