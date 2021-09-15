Raymond Central moves win streak up to three

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central Volleyball team went undefeated last week defeating Louisville at home on Sept. 7 and David City on the road on Sept. 9.
Against the Lions, the Mustangs won the first two sets by the same margin at 25-14. As if they weren’t already playing at a high level, Raymond Central bumped their intensity up even more in the third and won 25-10.
Senior Emaree Harris led the team with a .400 hitting percentage with 10 kills in the match. Right behind her was Makenna Gehle with seven kills and Zoie Stachura with six. Ending the night with five kills was Madi Lubischer and Hannah Kile had one.
At the service line, Kile, Gehle, Autumn Haislet, Taylor Oldfield, and Stachura all recorded one ace serve. Harris, Lubischer, and Kile all sent one ball back at Lousiville, recording one block apiece.
Defensively, Haislet had 24 digs, Kile had 10, Oldfield ended with nine, while Adelyn Heiss and Quincy Cotter concluded with five and four. In the assists category, Kile recorded all of them for her team with 27.
In their road matchup with David City, the results they got from earlier in the week were not much different. They dominated sets one and three 25-15 and 25-12 and held on to win a close set two by a final of 25-21.
Cotter and Harris shared the lead in the match with 10 kills apiece. Gehle was four off their pace with six kills and both Lubischer and Stachura had four.
Finishing with three ace serves in the match was the freshman Oldfield while Stachura had two. Haislet, Lubischer, Gehle, and Kile all recorded one ace serve.
Other big stats from the night were Kile with 28 assists and Haislet had 18 digs.
Raymond Central was 5-3, heading into a home triangular with Yutan and East Butler on Sept. 14. They also have a home match against Fort Calhoun on Sept. 16.
