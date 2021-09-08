Raymond Central moves to 2-0 with win over Tigers

RAYMOND – In their home opener for 2021, the Raymond Central football team took down Falls City 42-16. The win for the Mustangs moved them 2-0 for the second straight season.

“We’re bending plenty, but we are really athletic,” Raymond Central Coach Wade Houchin said. “Falls City imposed their size on us for a while and we were getting nervous about that. At the end of the day, they keep making plays, causing turnovers, and getting us out of jams. I like the identity, I like the second half we played, and we are starting to become a good team here.”

Out of the gates, it was the Tigers who were able to score first on their opening possession of the game.

Rayce Farmer was able to connect with Carson Simon for a 58-yard completion that resulted in a score. The two-point conversion by Thomas Fields up the middle was good giving Falls City an 8-0 lead.

Raymond Central was not to be outdone and was able to put together a sustained drive next time out.

On the Tigers 16-yard line, Ryland Stover completed a pass to Travis Nelson for a score. The extra point attempt was no good, cutting Falls City’s lead to 8-6 at the end of one.