Raymond Central holds softball clinic for area youth

VALPARAISO- There were a lot of different challenges that COVID-19 brought to youth and high school athletics alike over the past several years. Raymond Central Softball Head Coach Bob Prai experienced this first hand when he took the job as the softball coach at Raymond Central three years ago around the height of the pandemic.

One of the biggest struggles Bob Prai had was reaching out to the local youth and their parents about the sport of softball and getting them interested. It is something that he and his staff have worked very hard on over the past few years and it paid off with 62 girls participating in this year’s softball clinic from April 18 through April 21.

“When I started I didn’t know a lot of the kids and the parents of the younger ones and that kind of hurt us at that time,” Bob Prai said. “The second year we had some interest and we were getting around and getting to know some people, and this has probably been our biggest year in terms of reaching out and pulling those Valparaiso and Ceresco teams together for one big camp. This is so important for our communities because at some point these kids are all going to end up at the same high school at Raymond Central.”

What made this clinic even more exciting for the girls was they had the opportunity to get coached by the Midland University Softball Team on April 19. Warrior softball players and personal Sarah Showalter, Mia Orduna, Roni Foote, Aliyah Rincon, Amanda Schmaderer, Carly Pfitzer, Paige Maly, Olivia Gardea, Halle Meyer, Ali Smith, Hailee Fliam, Emily Prai, Lauryn Johnson, Aja Henderson, Ariyana Crafton, Chloe Wasielewski, Tori Baker, Micaela Rodriguez, Jenna Schinstock, Lynsey Ferrari, Mason Togher, and Kaitlyn Rickey all came from Fremont and ran different pitching, hitting, and fielding stations for the girls to practice at.

It was a great experience because the girls got to learn from ladies who are not that much older than they are. It also helped to show the girls where they can get to in the sport with hard work and determination.

“I know in the past they have had some coaching, but haven’t gotten any experience to take instruction from athletes of this caliber,” Bob Prai said. “We figured if we could bring someone other than the coaches in to show them and help them out they would be more involved and pay more attention. Hopefully, this experience opens their eyes a little bit and makes them work a little harder. You have to go through the process with hitting, pitching, and fielding and I think this will set a good foundation for them.”