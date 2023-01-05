Raymond Central goes .500 at holiday tournament

WEEPING WATER — The Raymond Central girls basketball team took second place in the B Division at the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 and 30. In the opening round, the Mustangs knocked off Weeping Water 47-30 and then lost to Conestoga in the title game 41-37.

On Thursday against the host Weeping Water, Raymond Central went up 8-4 after a layup in transition from Taylor Oldfield. A three-pointer from Bailey Grant extended the Mustangs advantage out to eight points.

In total, Raymond Central put up 18 points in the first to get out to a 14-point lead.

Weeping Water was able to put up nine points in the second compared to seven for the Mustangs. In the end, it was Raymond Central who still had a double digit lead at halftime at 25-13.

During the second half, the Mustangs built off of what they did in the first half with 12 points in the third and another 10 points in the fourth. This helped stretch Raymond Central’s advantage out to 17 points by the final buzzer.

In the rebounding category, the Mustangs were able to pull down 44 boards compared to 39 for the Indians. Raymond Central also had 15 steals, 12 blocks and 11 assists.

Oldfield led her team with 13 points and Madelyn Lubischer dropped in nine. Scoring seven points was Taylor Kopecky and Quincy Cotter had six.

Both scoring four points were Grant and Yareli Cruz and Leslie Bos and Savannah Masek finished with two points.

In the championship game on Friday, Raymond Central met up with Capitol Conference foe Conestoga. It was a tightly contested game throughout that went to the Cougars by four points.

The Mustangs ended up scoring eight points in the first and 10 in the second to go into halftime down by one at 19-18. The script was flipped in the third with Raymond Central putting up 10 while holding Conestoga to six. This gave the Mustangs a 28-25 lead with one quarter left to play.

In the final frame, the Cougars heated up from the field and dropped in 16 points. Raymond Central wasn’t able to match them with only nine points which resulted in the team’s fifth loss of the season.

Both scoring eight points to pace the Mustangs were Lubischer and Oldfield. Right behind them with six points apiece were Kopecky and Oldfield.

Finishing with four points was Jordyn Harris, Masek scored three and Bos finished with two.

This week Raymond Central took on Class C-1 No. 3 North Bend at home on Jan. 3. They play at Arlington at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 and return home for a matchup with Centennial at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.