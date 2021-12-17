Raymond Central finishes week with a perfect mark

RAYMOND- The Raymond Central Boys Basketball Team continued their excellent start to this season with two more victories picked up this week at home. They defeated Wilber-Clatonia 60-40 on Dec. 9 and then knocked off Syracuse 47-40 on Dec. 11.
In the first quarter against the Wolverines the Mustangs did not get off to the start they wanted to as they trailed 18-5. The points for Raymond Central came off a three-pointer by Andrew Otto and a jumper by Eli White.
After struggling to score out of the gate, Joshua White was able to knock down a two-point field goal for the first basket of the second. This sparked a 21-9 run by Raymond Central in the quarter that helped them cut their deficit down to 27-26 at halftime.
During the third quarter, Josh Masek made a basket underneath tying the game up at 29 apiece. A three by Isaak Fredrickson and a two-pointer by Dawson Potter put the Mustangs up by five and eventually helped them to take a 40-31 lead after three.
Andrew Otto got Raymond Central off to a great start in the final frame with a made three. This propelled the Mustangs to an 18-9 run in the fourth and a 20 point victory.
Dropping in a game-high 18 points was Fredrickson. Wyatt Svoboda was also in double figures with 11 points, while Andrew Otto had nine points, Josh Masek had eight, Dawson Potter had five, Eli White scored four, Tate Roubel had three, and Joshua White finished with two.
Against a Rockets squad who had a winning record coming into the game, Raymond Central was able to lead from wire to wire.
A big reason for that was a 9-0 run to start the game. This was thanks to a three by Fredrickson and baskets underneath by Eli White. At the end of the first, the Mustangs had a commanding 17-6 edge.
In the second quarter, Raymond Central got a layup by Eli White and Fredrickson made a three extending their advantage to 26-12. The Rockets ended the half on an 8-0 run that trimmed the Mustangs lead down to 26-20 at intermission.
After going cold on offense to end the half, Eli White got Raymond Central going again with a three to start the third. A layup by Josh Masek helped the Mustangs increase their lead to 36-29 heading to the fourth.
With under a minute to go in the game, Syracuse was trailing 46-37 when a three cut the lead to six and a two-possession game. Eli White was able to close the game out at the free-throw line with a make that extended the lead back out to three possessions.
It was Fredrickson who once again led Raymond Central with 15 points. Eli White was just a point behind with 14, while Masek finished with eight, Joshua White had five, Roubel had three, and Andrew Otto scored two.