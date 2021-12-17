Raymond Central finishes week with a perfect mark

RAYMOND- The Raymond Central Boys Basketball Team continued their excellent start to this season with two more victories picked up this week at home. They defeated Wilber-Clatonia 60-40 on Dec. 9 and then knocked off Syracuse 47-40 on Dec. 11.

In the first quarter against the Wolverines the Mustangs did not get off to the start they wanted to as they trailed 18-5. The points for Raymond Central came off a three-pointer by Andrew Otto and a jumper by Eli White.

After struggling to score out of the gate, Joshua White was able to knock down a two-point field goal for the first basket of the second. This sparked a 21-9 run by Raymond Central in the quarter that helped them cut their deficit down to 27-26 at halftime.

During the third quarter, Josh Masek made a basket underneath tying the game up at 29 apiece. A three by Isaak Fredrickson and a two-pointer by Dawson Potter put the Mustangs up by five and eventually helped them to take a 40-31 lead after three.

Andrew Otto got Raymond Central off to a great start in the final frame with a made three. This propelled the Mustangs to an 18-9 run in the fourth and a 20 point victory.