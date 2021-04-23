Raymond Central FFA finds success at state

“I think it’s made me a lot more grateful for FFA and like being able to do these things like compete,” Hughes said.

Lehn said Central FFA hadn’t been up in the top two in awhile so it was great to see the success for her students to make the finals. Their goal was to win gold, but instead they made finals which meant realigning their goals for the finals.

Initially, Lehn said the team wanted to shoot for third place. Lehn had other thoughts.

“You just made top two in your room,” Lehn said. “Set your goals a little bit higher. Each goal you guys have made you have accomplished and surpassed. Let’s go for it.”

They then changed the goals to the top two in finals which they achieved.

Between learning about dedication and goal-making, Lehn said the chapter learned a lot about perseverance.

“There’s a lot of people that probably would have quit before we got to where we did,” Lehn said. These guys just kept persevering and they kept making harder goals for themselves and pushing themselves.”