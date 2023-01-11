Raymond Central falls just short to North Bend

RAYMOND – In a contest that went back and forth throughout, the Raymond Central boys basketball team found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a 62-56 defeat against North Bend Central on Jan. 3.

With a 7-5 deficit to begin the game, Isaak Fredrickson hit a three to give the Mustangs a one-point lead. The Tigers closed out the quarter on a 7-3 scoring run which put them up 14-11.

After a tough ending to the first quarter, Raymond Central rebounded with 15 points in the second. This helped the Mustangs cut their deficit to one at 27-26 at halftime.

Toward the end of the third, the Tigers built a 42-35 lead. A basket inside by Fredrickson trimmed North Bend’s advantage down to five points.

It remained that way until the Tigers put up a three at the buzzer and got fouled. Three made free throws from North Bend increased the edge out to 45-37.

In the final frame, Fredrickson hit a pair of threes and Rylan Stover hit a trey as well that got Raymond Central back within two at 53-51. That was as close as the Mustangs would get due to the Tigers taking care of business at the line and pushing their edge out to six points in the end.

Fredrickson had a game-high 27 points and Reid Otto ended up with 13. Dropping in six points was Dawson Potter and Stover and Wyatt Svoboda each had three.

Next up for Raymond Central was an away game at Arlington on Jan. 6. The Mustangs trailed the entire game and as a result ended up losing 47-43.

For most of the game, the Eagles had a double-digit lead. That changed in the fourth when Raymond Central put up 18 points to make a furious comeback that just fell short.

Fredrickson had an outstanding game as he led all scorers with 26 points. Scoring seven points was Potter, Tate Roubal and Svoboda had four and Otto and Stover finished with one apiece.