RAYMOND – It had been 10 long games since the Raymond Central boys basketball team had found the win column heading into their matchup with Nebraska City on Feb. 2. That all changed as the Mustangs held on to knock off the Pioneers 53-46 at home.

Raymond Central got off to a fast start with a three from Wyatt Svoboda that put them up by four. Later on, Isaak Fredrickson scored on a fast break and Preston Lubischer hit a corner three that increased the Mustangs advantage to 14-7 at the end of the first.

Fredrickson continued to find ways to get to the hoop in the second with a layup in transition. A little later on, Svoboda hit a three that made it a 15-point game at 26-11.

To close out the half, Nebraska City went on a 7-3 scoring run which made it 29-18 in favor of Raymond Central.

The Pioneers were still on the comeback trail in the third and ended up outscoring the Mustangs 20-5. Putting up three of the points for Raymond Central in the quarter was Fredrickson with a trey.

What once was an 11-point lead for the Mustangs was now a 38-34 deficit heading to the final frame.

With everything going Nebraska City’s way, Raymond Central was able to turn the table with 19 points in the last eight minutes. They also held the Pioneers to eight points and pulled off the come-from-behind victory.

Finishing with 35 rebounds, eight steals, seven assists and six blocks were the Mustangs. They also shot 32% from the field and made 23% from three.

Fredrickson had a game-high 27 points and Svoboda was also in double figures with 11. Rylan Stover ended up with six points, Dawson Potter had four, Lubischer put up three and Cole Dubas scored two.

On Tuesday, Raymond Central had a conference game with Conestoga. The Cougars used a 17-5 run in the second to pull out a 21-point victory.

In terms of rebounding, the Mustangs had 29 boards compared to 37 for Conestoga. Raymond Central fared better in the steal category where they had 12 and only gave up 10 to the Cougars.

Once again, Fredrickson was the top scorer for the Mustangs with 11 points and Roubal had nine. Ending up with seven points was Dubas and Potter put up four. Svoboda finished with three points, both Reid Otto and Stover had two and Gavin Gehle scored one.

This week the Mustangs played at Louisville on Feb. 7. They will be at home against Fort Calhoun at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.