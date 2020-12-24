Raymond Central educators may receive vaccine by end of January

RAYMOND – Educators at Raymond Central Public Schools could receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January, according to Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel.
During the Raymond Central Board of Education meeting on Dec. 16, Joel said educators are included in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine roll out plan. He expects the vaccine to be administered at Raymond Central at the end of January or early February, as long as the supply chain remains on track.
According to the Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, Phase 1A includes health care personnel and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
First responders and workers in the food/agricultural, utilities and transportation industries join educators in Phase 1B.
Vaccinations will be given to elderly over the age of 65, vulnerable populations and people living in congregate settings (colleges, jails, etc.) in Phase 1C. The public will be vaccinated in Phase 2.
Joel said the district is working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on the plan to vaccinate teachers and administrators.
The vaccine will not be mandatory for educators, Joel added, and students are not included in this round of vaccinations.
“Students will not be part of that group 1B,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that it will likely be spring before there is enough vaccine in supply to begin mass vaccinations for the public.
Joel also told the board that the district recently altered its COVID-19 quarantine protocol to match the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the state. Students and staff are required to quarantine for 10 days without taking a COVID-19 test or seven days if they take a test on day 5 or later.
The pandemic was also part of Joel’s review of goals during his report to the board. Joel said the district is doing a good job with enforcing the use of facial masks, hand washing and social distancing to keep the virus at bay.
“I feel like a lot of the gold standard procedures we put in place, we’re still continuing to do,” he said.
The district’s educators are going above and beyond to ensure remote learning works for students, Joel added, but the ultimate plan is to have all students in classrooms sooner rather than later. There are 28 Raymond Central students learning remotely as the first semester draws to a close. Joel said they are making changes to the remote learning plan for the second semester based on feedback from staff and teachers.
“Our goal is to get as many students back in the school building as possible,” he said.
Joel’s other goals included the district’s 10-year facility strategic plan to address maintenance and improvements to existing buildings. Joel said he will present a final feasibility study to the board in January.
The board also accepted the resignation of Justin Lillie, sixth grade teacher and head varsity girls basketball coach, effective Dec. 31. Jeff White, the current junior high girls basketball coach, was named the new head coach of the girls basketball team. The board appointed Mike Henderson to succeed White as the coach for the junior high girls basketball team.
Resignations from paraeducators Emily Richerson and Kristine Donahue were also accepted.