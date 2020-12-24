Raymond Central educators may receive vaccine by end of January

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that it will likely be spring before there is enough vaccine in supply to begin mass vaccinations for the public.

Joel also told the board that the district recently altered its COVID-19 quarantine protocol to match the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the state. Students and staff are required to quarantine for 10 days without taking a COVID-19 test or seven days if they take a test on day 5 or later.

The pandemic was also part of Joel’s review of goals during his report to the board. Joel said the district is doing a good job with enforcing the use of facial masks, hand washing and social distancing to keep the virus at bay.

“I feel like a lot of the gold standard procedures we put in place, we’re still continuing to do,” he said.

The district’s educators are going above and beyond to ensure remote learning works for students, Joel added, but the ultimate plan is to have all students in classrooms sooner rather than later. There are 28 Raymond Central students learning remotely as the first semester draws to a close. Joel said they are making changes to the remote learning plan for the second semester based on feedback from staff and teachers.