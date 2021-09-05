Raymond Central cross country runs at East Butler

For the boys, Landon Lubishcer as the top finisher. He placed 15th with a time of 23:52 minutes. Cameron Schultz completed the course in 27:22 to finish in 38th place. Other competitors for the Mustangs were Eli White, who finished in 42nd place with a time of 28:41 and Elijah Nacke, who had a time of 29:03 for 45th place. Ethan Norlen (55th) and Joey White (71st) also ran for Raymond Central.