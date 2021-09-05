Raymond Central cross country runs at East Butler

BRAINARD – The Raymond Central cross country team competed at the East Butler Cross Country meet last Thursday at Timber Point Lake near Brainard.
For the boys, Landon Lubishcer as the top finisher. He placed 15th with a time of 23:52 minutes. Cameron Schultz completed the course in 27:22 to finish in 38th place. Other competitors for the Mustangs were Eli White, who finished in 42nd place with a time of 28:41 and Elijah Nacke, who had a time of 29:03 for 45th place. Ethan Norlen (55th) and Joey White (71st) also ran for Raymond Central.
Raymond Central finished in ninth place as a team with 136 points. Malcolm won the meet with 35 points.
Sophia Schultz ran a great race, finishing in ninth place for the girls team. Information on her time and the rest of the Mustangs who ran was not available before