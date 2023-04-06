DAVID CITY – The Raymond Central track and field team racked up 12 first place finishes at a triangular with David City and Malcolm on March 30. Seven of the golds came on the boys side and the other five were won by the girls team.

Sweeping the throwing events for the Mustangs were Carson Tice and Caleb Redstrom. Carson Tice won the shot put with a throw of 37-09 and Redstrom finished with a mark of 98-10 in the discus.

In the girls long jump, Madelyn Lubischer dominated the rest of the competition by jumping 15-06. Her next closest competitors were Adelyn Heiss and Kamarin Simmons, who got second and third by jumping 14-07 and 14-03, respectively.

Gavin Gehle rose to the top in the boys long jump by finishing with a mark of 19-03. Taking second place was Isaak Fredrickson, who went 18-01.75.

Winning the high jump on the girls side for Raymond Central was Kamarin Simmons who cleared 4-08. Back in fourth place was Quincy Cotter with a jump of 4-04.

On the track, Taylor Kopeky broke the tape first in the girls 100 meter dash by clocking a 13.06. Three spots back in fourth place was Sava Hitz with a time of 13.61.

Running his best time of the season in the 1,600 meter run was Landon Lubischer. He took first and narrowly missed going under five minutes by clocking a 5:02.02.

Reaching the top of the podium for the second time on the day, this time in the 300 meter hurdles, was Madelyn Lubischer posting a 51.31. Taking fifth was Anya Yashenko running a 56.76 and Vika Novoselov got to the line in 56.88.

In the boys 800 meter run, Wyatt Svoboda crushed the competition on his way to getting gold. He won by over 17 seconds in a time of 2:11.39.

The final two first place finishes for the Mustangs came in the boys and girls 4x100 meter relay. Sava Hitz, Madelyn Lubischer, Simmons and Taylor Kopeky ran 52.91 and Fredrickson, Reid Otto, Tavion Johnson and Gavin Gehle posted 46.39.

Raymond Central competed at the Malcolm Invite on April 5.

The rest of the results from the David City Triangular can be found below.

David City Triangular

Boys Long Jump- 5. Dain Wilson, 17-03.5; 6. Mark Konovalchuk, 18-01; 10. Tavion Johnson, 15-00.75

Girls Triple Jump- 4. Adelyn Heiss, 29-06.5

Boys Triple Jump- 7. Mark Knovalchuk, 35-08

Girls Shot Put- 5. Della Thornburg, 28-11; 7. Alli Miller, 24-11; 8. Quincy Cotter, 24-05; 14. Brooklyn Benes, 19-05

Boys Shot Put- 2. Justin Rothwell, 35-02; 5. Caleb Redstrom, 33-06.50; 9. Corey Parker-Riece, 30-11; 10. Parker Ayres, 30-01; 12. Drew Tice, 28-11.50, 14. Isaiah Shadden, 27-05, 15. Oliver Echtenkamp 26-08

Girls Discus- 6. Alli Miller, 76-01; 7. Quincy Cotter, 68-05; 10. Bella Thornburg, 63-03; 11. Brooklyn Benes, 55-04; 12. Savanna Benes, 44-02

Boys Discus- 3. Justin Rothwell, 95-08; 4. Carson Tice, 93-11; 6. Parker Ayres, 88-05; 9. Corey Parker-Riec, 79-09; 10. Drew Tice, 76-00; 13. Oliver Echtenkamp, 66-09; 15. Isaiah Shadden, 58-08

Boys High Jump- 2. Reid Otto, 5-08; 3. Preston Lubischer, 5-04; 6. Garrett Small, 5-02

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 3. Anya Yashenko, 19.10; 6. Vika Novoselov, 19.92; 8. Kamarin Simmons, 20.6

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 3. Reid Otto, 18.76; 5. Preston Lubischer, 19.23

Boys 100 M Dash- 10. Tavion Johnson, 12.20; 13. Elijah Ehlers, 12.31; 14. Mark Konovalchuk, 12.44; 15. Dain Wilson, 12.74; 16. Joey White, 12.97

Girls 400 M Dash- 9. Jacey Hofpar, 1:17; 11. Olivia Svoboda, 80.05

Boys 400 M Dash- 5. Pete Nacke, 58.50; 8. Elijah Ehlers, 62.95

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 3. Reid Otto, 44.99; 5. Preston Lubischer, 47.41

Girls 200 M Dash- 2. Taylor Kopeky, 27.41; 4. Madelyn Lubischer, 28.41; 6. Sava Hitz, 28.48; 13. Jacey Hofpar, 31.77

Boys 200 M Dash- 3. Gavin Gehle, 23.84; 8. Elijah Ehlers, 62.95

Boys 4x400 Relay- 3. Raymond Central (Pete Nacke, Landon Lubischer, Preston Lubischer and Wyatt Svoboda), 3:50.50