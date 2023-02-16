RAYMOND – On Senior Night, the Raymond Central boys basketball team battled hard but fell short to a talented Fort Calhoun squad 66-51 on Feb. 11.

For most of the contest, the Mustangs kept Fort Calhoun within striking distance at single digits. In the end, the Pioneers were clutch from three-pointers, shooting 38% as they pulled ahead by 15.

“The thing about these guys is they battle no matter what,” Raymond Central Head Coach Ben Svehla said. “We got a lot of youth and guys who are getting used to playing together, but I just can’t be prouder of the way they battle and work.”

In the contest, the Mustangs were down one of their starters in Rylan Stover who turned his ankle in practice on Feb. 8. In his absence, Raymond Central got some key performances off the bench from several underclassmen.

“Dawson Potter played really good and Preston Lubischer gave us great minutes,” Svehla said. “It was hard because Rylan Stover turned his ankle over Wednesday and couldn’t practice Thursday or play tonight. That stunk with it being Senior Night for him.”

From the field, the Mustangs shot 33% and had 27 rebounds. They also dished out 11 assists, came up with seven steals and had one block.

Pumping out 26 points in the loss was Isaak Fredrickson and Wyatt Svoboda had 11. Reid Otto, Potter and Tavion Johnson each scored four points and Lubischer finished with two.

A strong fourth quarter wasn’t enough to get Raymond Central by Louisville in a 42-36 loss on the road on Feb. 7. The Mustangs pulled down 32 rebounds, but only shot 25% from the field and 42% at the line against the Lions.

Trailing 32-20 entering the fourth quarter, Raymond Central started on the comeback trail with a layup off a turnover from Potter. Another layup from Potter and three-pointers from Svoboda and Tate Roubal pulled the Mustangs within six at 39-33.

Raymond Central got as close as four points at 40-36 after another trey from Svoboda. With little time remaining, Louisville put up two more points to extend their lead to six in the end.

Prior to the final frame, the Mustangs struggled to score in the second quarter where they were held scoreless and the third where they finished with seven points. To start the game, Raymond Central built a 13-8 lead in the first thanks to a layup and three from Potter and a fast break bucket in transition from Isaak Fredrickson.

Svoboda was the top scorer for the Mustangs with 11 points and Potter was also in double figures with 10. Putting up seven points was Fredrickson, Reid Otto had four, Roubal scored three and Rylan Stover finished with one.

Raymond Central closes out the regular season against Schuyler on the road at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.