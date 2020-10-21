Raymond Central closes option enrollment gap

RAYMOND – Officials at Raymond Central Public Schools are keeping an eye out as the number of COVID-19 cases spike in surrounding areas, according to a report from the superintendent of schools during last week’s Board of Education meeting.
Dr. Derrick Joel, Raymond Central superintendent, told the board that a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster and Saunders counties is concerning, but numbers have stayed steady in the school district over the first 10 weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
“I believe we’ve had five total confirmed positive cases for staff and we’re up to four positive confirmed cases for students,” he said.
Joel called those numbers “very good” given the fact that students are in school every day. The safety precautions already in place will also stay, he said.
“That means masks will continue,” he added. “Masks are the only thing that can take away the positive contact while inside at school.”
Joel also said that he predicts the school district will continue to require masks for the next few months to keep the doors open and maintain the winter activities schedule.
“I expect masks will be a big part of our winter season,” he said.
The district will also add at least two professional development days to the schedule for teachers to “catch up” from the additional work involved in providing remote learning to students in families that chose the option because of the pandemic, Joel said. The superintendent added that the number of students learning remotely fluctuates weekly.
Joel said the Nebraska Department of Education has authorized 12 hours a quarter or 24 hours a semester for additional professional development. The district is looking at Nov. 30 and Jan. 6 as possible dates. Students would not be in session during these days. A final decision on the dates will be made at the November board meeting, he added.
Also in his report, Joel discussed the number of students optioning in and out of the school district. The district has 112 students going to other districts, while 94 are coming into Raymond Central, resulting in a gap between “in and out” of only 18 students, he said. The goal is to have a net even in/out ratio, which is part of the district’s Vision 2025 plan.
“The exciting news is we’ve closed the gap and hopefully we’ll continue to close that gap,” he said.
It is the first time since at least 2014 that the gap has been under 20 students, the superintendent said.
The district will be sending out a survey to families to gain feedback on the reasons they send their students to other districts or bring them into Raymond Central. Most of the students who option out are going to Malcolm, Joel said, with 38 going to Malcolm and only four coming from there.
Joel said there used to be more students going to Lincoln Public Schools than coming in from there, but that has changed over the past few years.
“We’ve closed the gap with LPS and have more in and out,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!