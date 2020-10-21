Raymond Central closes option enrollment gap

Joel said the Nebraska Department of Education has authorized 12 hours a quarter or 24 hours a semester for additional professional development. The district is looking at Nov. 30 and Jan. 6 as possible dates. Students would not be in session during these days. A final decision on the dates will be made at the November board meeting, he added.

Also in his report, Joel discussed the number of students optioning in and out of the school district. The district has 112 students going to other districts, while 94 are coming into Raymond Central, resulting in a gap between “in and out” of only 18 students, he said. The goal is to have a net even in/out ratio, which is part of the district’s Vision 2025 plan.

“The exciting news is we’ve closed the gap and hopefully we’ll continue to close that gap,” he said.

It is the first time since at least 2014 that the gap has been under 20 students, the superintendent said.

The district will be sending out a survey to families to gain feedback on the reasons they send their students to other districts or bring them into Raymond Central. Most of the students who option out are going to Malcolm, Joel said, with 38 going to Malcolm and only four coming from there.