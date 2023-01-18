Raymond Central board members step into new roles

RAYMOND — The Raymond Central Board of Education has a new arrangement of executive officers, and they’re off and running after the departure of longtime board president Harriet Gould.

Stepping into Gould’s former position is Brad Breitkreutz, who has served on the board since 2017. The board also elected Cathy Burklund as vice president, Bill Lange as secretary and Matt Blanchard as treasurer.

The new board, along with Derek Matulka and new board member Mary Benes, held its first meeting on Jan. 11 with a light agenda.

The board approved the staff salary schedule and administrator salaries for the 2023-24 school year, which, along with the other terms in the board’s contract with district’s teachers, will total more than $450,000 in raises and increases to Raymond Central’s personnel expenses, according to Superintendent Lynn Johnson.

The district’s base salary for teachers will increase from $38,775 to $40,000. Then, in the 2024-25 school year, the base salary will rise again, to $40,500.

Burklund asked if the district could afford such consistent pay raises. Johnson agreed that the increase in personnel costs is significant, but she said such increases have become the norm for districts hoping to remain competitive in attracting and retaining its staff.

“You know what’s going on out there in the marketplace with scarcity of employees,” Johnson said. “But can we afford to continue to have these types of increases? No, I don’t think we can.”

Johnson said the district’s total expenditures are nearing 85% for staff and personnel. It’s not uncommon for more than 80% of a school district’s funds to be used to pay for staff, and Raymond Central’s 2022-23 total personnel costs were 83% of its overall budget.

“I hope what we’re looking at is what really puts us strongly in the competitive arena, and we’re going to have to hang there for a while,” Johnson said. “We can do this, but we can’t do this every year.”

In other district news, Johnson reported that she received final results for water testing that took place around the district’s central site campus in early December. The board had received questions from the public in recent months regarding the ability of the central site’s water supply to support a new facility, if the board were to choose to pursue construction of a central site elementary school in response to growing enrollment and aging elementary buildings.

Moser Well Drilling of Hickman handled the testing, which revealed a “sweet spot” that Johnson said was producing upwards of 100 gallons of water per minute. Johnson said at a previous board meeting that the water supply at the central site didn’t necessarily need to be potable, as it would be used mostly for fire suppression. But test results came back showing that the water contained “very few nitrates.”

“The issue of water in terms of that space out there has been answered, because that’s 100 gallons, plus,” Johnson said. “So, that’s good to know.”

Look for a full story about the district’s water testing results in a future issue.