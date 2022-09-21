Raymond Central board eyes November decision to address facilities issues

RAYMOND – If the Raymond Central Board of Education follows the schedule that BVH Architecture has laid out before them, an inflection point could be coming in determining the district’s future facilities arrangement.

At the board’s September meeting, BVH principal architect Cleve Reeves reiterated much of the information shared with the board and a committee of Raymond Central stakeholders at a meeting on Aug. 31.

After BVH’s facilities analyses and surveys of teachers, they found a disconnect between the functionality and collaboration that teachers would like to see and the accommodations of each of the district’s three buildings, as the buildings age and fill with students. Chief among the issues is the transportation required to drive from one facility to another – sometimes multiple times per day – and the headaches of being spread out between three buildings.

“We’re not able to be in the right place at the right time because we are so spread out,” said one teacher in BVH’s anonymous survey.

For the board to select a solution by November – as part of BVH’s schedule – a slew of meetings are planned for October into November, including another stakeholder meeting on Oct. 17. By then, BVH is expected to explain the financial impacts of each of the solution “ingredients” that it presented to patrons in August.

“We hope at the next meeting with the board to establish what those solution options really are, so that we can be talking not just about ingredients, but what are we doing with those ingredients to solve the issues that are before you,” Reeves said.

At the stakeholder meeting, BVH shared four potential ingredients that could be mixed and matched to combat the district’s facilities issues.

Ingredient one would be to house PreK-3 at Ceresco Elementary and to convert Valparaiso Elementary to a grades 4-6 facility. Ingredient two would be to build a new PreK-6 building at the district’s central campus. Ingredient three would include additions and renovations to the high school building. And ingredient four would be to convert the existing high school building to an elementary school and to build a new high school on land at the central site.

Pros and cons of each option – as noted by patrons at the August meeting – can be found at rcentral.org by clicking on the “Facility Master Planning” tab.

Reeves said that by the October board meeting, the district’s municipal advisor First National Capital Markets will have gathered financial information about potential bond levies on the ingredients.

“They’ll be coming back with so much per million in terms of a levy asking, what that might look like,” Reeves said. “And then (BVH) will have a bottom line for each one of these (ingredients).”

That will allow the board to review what the costs of certain combinations of ingredients might be.

“That’s part of why we call them ingredients. Because you may want to put (more than one) of them together,” Reeves said.

If the board is able to determine the route it will take by November, a public vote could be lined up by February on a potential bond issue for whatever building project the district decides to pursue.

Superintendent Lynn Johnson said some community members have been surprised by the pace at which the district is working to find a solution, but she said the discussions date back to the district’s strategic planning from 2019.

“It’s just been slow, and it got delayed by COVID,” she said. “For some people, it feels like we’re rushing into things. For others, it feels like we aren’t rushing fast enough. So reality’s probably somewhere in the middle.”

Board Member Matt Blanchard said it will continue to be important to listen to feedback from patrons while also considering the educational needs of the district’s educators.

“I think the thing we really have to keep in mind as we move forward is we’re all here for the education (component),” Blanchard said. “What I’m hearing from administrators and teachers is, fairly unanimously, that they want to get these kids together so they can collaborate, they can teach together, they can be in one place.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.