Raymond Central begins mask mandate

One speaker even suggested that the board send those wanting to sport masks to the Lincoln Public School system because they came to the district for the “small town feel.”

On the other side of the line, community members in favor of masks discussed the importance of face coverings for the purpose of protecting those that can’t get vaccinated. One speaker brought up dividing the grades by those who are masked and those who are unmasked.

After about an hour of listening to district members, the school board began their own discussion to come to a decision. Superintendent Lynn Johnson brought up several topics including giving authority to administration in light of a potential DHM.

When Blanchard made his motion, he was met with some resistance. An audience member spoke up against this motion asking why and stating “We’re not in Lancaster County. Our school is not in Lancaster County.”

“If we are given a DHM, the school district will follow that DHM universally throughout the school district,” Blanchard said. “It doesn’t make any sense not to if you’re going to be in areas on buses crossing paths.”