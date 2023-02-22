LINCOLN – Despite being the fourth seed in the C1-6 Subdistrict Tournament, the Raymond Central girls basketball team gave the top seed and Class C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Christian everything they could possibly handle in a 41-30 loss on Feb. 14.

Early on in the game, it was the Mustangs who threw the first punch by holding the Crusaders to eight points. Raymond Central had nine of their own points which helped them build a one-point edge after the first quarter of action.

Lincoln Christian turned things around in the second with an 8-0 scoring run. Madelyn Lubischer ended the Mustangs’ scoring drought with a steal and a layup that made it 16-11 in favor of the Crusaders going into halftime.

After being held to two points in the second, Raymond Central turned things around with eight points in the third. This helped the Mustangs trim their deficit down to 22-19 heading to the final frame.

With the game on the line in the fourth, both offenses were at their best. Lincoln Christian ended up scoring 19 points and Raymond Central finished with 11 in what turned out to be an 11-point victory for the Crusaders.

In the rebounding department, the Mustangs pulled down 25 boards to go along with 12 steals, five assists and two blocks. They also shot 26% from the field, 15% from three and 55% at the free throw line.

Putting up 11 points to lead the Mustangs was Lubischer. Quincy Cotter and Taylor Oldfied both scored six points each, Taylor Kopecky put up five and Jordyn Harris finished with two.

Overall, it was a strong finish to the year for Raymond Central, who will return all their starters next year. This is also the second straight year that the Mustangs finish the season with a winning record at 12-10.