Raymond approves bid on wastewater lagoon, construction to finish this year

RAYMOND – The Village of Raymond’s wastewater treatment system is about to see an upgrade that will replace a facility that is well past its prime.

Within the next six months, the village will have installed a two-cell sewage lagoon system that will span about 11 acres on land just south of the current wastewater treatment facility on Raymond’s main street.

Raymond Board of Trustees Chairman Frank Robbins said the current treatment facility has deteriorated, and its plumbing has rusted since it was built in the 1960s. He said such facilities are generally expected to have about a 20-year useful life.

“We’re replacing the (treatment facility) based on the fact that it was old and needed mechanical upgrades,” Robbins said. “This was the most cost-effective way to do it.”

In a treatment lagoon, wastewater flows into the lagoon from a municipality’s sewer system and is then broken down using natural forces such as sunlight and wind. The Raymond sewage lagoon will be contained from ground seepage using a clay liner and will use rip-rap berms to prevent erosion.

The project was approved at the Board of Trustees’ May meeting, when the board selected a bid from Rutjens Construction for $729,913.20.

Robbins said lagoon systems are less costly than mechanical treatment facilities because they’re cheaper to build, easier to maintain and require less energy to run. The new lagoons will be designed for full retention, meaning the village’s treated wastewater will no longer be discharged into Oak Creek.

He said it’s common for villages to use lagoon systems for wastewater treatment, pointing to the Village of Davey, which in recent years replaced its aging lagoon and treatment plant with a new full-retention lagoon.

Construction on the project will be paid for using a state revolving fund loan, which is a federal and state program that helps communities finance water infrastructure projects. Raymond’s loan will be granted on a 40-year term with 0% interest.

Robbins said it’s possible that citizens could see an increase to their sewer rates, but he said any rate increase would be “sustainable for the village long-term.” He said that he thinks the new lagoons are necessary for the village’s future.

“It’s more of an investment for the infrastructure of the village and homes in general if you’re connected to the village sewer,” Robbins said.

The board also recently had the village’s sewer mains inspected and cleaned.

JEO Consulting Group – the village’s engineer for the project – presented two other options the board could have chosen to address the current treatment facility’s issues. One possibility, Robbins said, was to rehabilitate the existing treatment facility. The other alternative was to build a land application lagoon, which would have allowed for the spread of treated wastewater to agricultural areas.

“They provided a few different options, and this is the one the board selected,” Robbins said. “I think it’s the right decision.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.