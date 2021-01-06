Rastovski bids adieu to Saunders County Board 

“We were not getting paid enough,” Rastovski said. “I went between the treasurer and the clerk and the jail’s billing and what I discovered is that we had never charged them for the benefits of those nine employees that we were supposed to be reimbursed.”

This resulted in negotiations with Dodge County Jail. Rastovski and District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton were able to negotiate the cost-per-prisoner from about $44 per day to $60 per day with a 2% increase each year plus an extra $2 per day to pay back the costs from previous years.

Rastovski also led efforts to pave the road to Lake Wanahoo, ensured priority on the county’s Senior Citizen Lunch Program and emphasized the importance of goals, which is something he learned in his years in the education field.

Rastovsky said he was proud of the effort he, Lutton, the late District 5 Supervisor Larry Mach and the rest of the board put together when dealing with the controversial topic of chicken barns in Saunders County. He remembers standing in the middle of about 40,000 chickens at Benes Farms with Lutton and being surprised that there was minimal smell.