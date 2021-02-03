Rash of vehicle break-ins reported

WAVERLY – On Monday Jan. 25, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department recorded a series of car break-ins throughout Waverly which resulted in one window broken and a credit card, Chromebook and backpack stolen.

The first occurred along Bluff Road just on the outside of Waverly where the suspect rummaged through four cars, broke one car window and stole a credit card. Capt. Tom Brookhouser said the department estimates it occurred between 11 p.m., Jan. 24 and 6 a.m., Jan. 25.

Another break in occurred in the 14500 block of Cavalier Street where a Chromebook and backpack were stolen.

Throughout Jan. 25, there were three more attempts to steal from motor vehicles in Waverly near Oxford Avenue, Bradford Lane and North 143rd Street. Brookhouser said it is likely that the thefts and attempted thefts were all made by the same person because they were all done within a 24-hour period.

“When you get a rash over a 24-hour period, there’s a likelihood that they’re related,” Brookhouser said. “We haven’t determined that to be the case for sure yet.”