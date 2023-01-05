Raiders win in overtime against Cougars

STROMSBURG — The Class D-1 No. 1 Mead boys basketball team went down to the wire with Class C-2 No. 10 Cross County in the first round of the Runza Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28. A 26-point fourth quarter allowed the Raiders to earn a 57-55 victory.

Out of the gate, the Cougars were very aggressive and put tons of pressure on the defense. With every shot for the Raiders, Cross County was sending all five defenders to the hole.

After being outscored 13-10 in the first and 19-13 in the second, Mead went into halftime down 33-24.

The Raiders had their toughest quarter of the game in the third. They were held to just seven points and trailed 45-31.

When it looked like Mead was all but done, they caught fire in the fourth. Beau LaCroix hit a three and went on an 8-0 scoring run to give the Raiders a two-point victory.

“I kept imploring and pushing them to keep battling and fighting through the second half and they never wilted and kept going,” Mead Head Coach Blain Hilgenkamp said. “When you get lucky enough to have a group like this that will continue to fight and play hard throughout the game it makes coaching fun.”

During the game, Mead pulled down 26 rebounds, 16 assists and 11 steals. They shot 41% from the field, 38% from three and 69% at the line.

Leading the Raiders with 18 points and six rebounds was LaCroix and Luke Carritt had 15 points, five steals and four assists. Also in double figures was Frankie Hebenstreit with 13 points.

Next up for Mead in the semifinals was Milford. On a night when the Raiders didn’t shoot the ball as well as they usually do their defense stole the show in a 56-35 win over the Cougars.

“Team defense was important throughout this game,” Hilgenkamp said. “We did a great job of forcing tough shots for them and limiting them to only four offensive rebounds and forcing Milford to commit 20 turnovers. Especially on a night where we missed quite a few shots we usually convert, we could rely on our defense. Luke Carritt and Frankie Hebenstreit were key with nine steals combined and Beau LaCroix collecting all eight of his rebounds on the defensive end.”

Scoring 21 points for Mead was Hebenstreit and Isaac Couch had 11. Dropping in 10 points was LaCroix, Carritt and Tye Dickes each had six and Tytus Lee finished with two.

After two impressive victories, Mead met up with Class C-1 No. 6 Central City in the finals. The Raiders worked hard to stop the Bison’s leading scorer Ayden Zikmund. They were able to accomplish that task, but CC’s other players stepped up in a 58-38 loss for the Raiders.

“Coming into the game we knew Zikmund was a fantastic player and decided we would force others to beat us and make the game difficult for him, Hilgenkamp said. “Branden Koranda did a fantastic job guarding him and holding him to 14 total points. Give credit to Zikmund’s teammates and Central City, they stepped up huge, especially in the first half hitting eight three pointers.”

Finishing with 14 points was Carritt and both Dickes and Hebensreit had six. Isaac Couch put up five points, Lee put in three and LaCroix and Tristan Zweiner both had two.

This week Mead took on Cedar Bluffs on the road on Jan. 3. They will be back at home at 7:30 p.m. to take on Yutan on Jan. 6.