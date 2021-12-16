Raiders win in convincing fashion over Cougars at home

Mead- On Dec. 7, the Class D-1 No. 10 Mead Boys Basketball Team welcomed Cornerstone Christian Academy to town for a matchup. Despite being the obvious better team, the Raiders didn’t let that affect their play as they came out on top 65-20.
In the first quarter, Mead started out on a 19-0 run. Playing a huge role in that was AJ Carritt who made several key early shots.
After one-quarter of action, the Raiders had a commanding 22-2 edge.
Tyler Pickworth began the second with a jumper that extended the lead to 22 points. Mead was able to shut out CCA 14-0 in the quarter, and took a 36-2 lead into halftime.
LaCroix showed that he could make the three up top and play down low in the third when he fought for a rebound and made a layup to put the Raiders up 48-10.
Leading 55-14 after three-quarters of action Mead went to their bench in the fourth. Making the most of his opportunity to play was Chris Hanson who had two baskets to end the game for the Raiders.
Finishing with a team-high 11 points was Pickworth in the victory while AJ Carritt scored ten, Dickes had seven, and Hanson and LaCroix scored six. Coming through with six assists and three points was Frankie Hebenstreit and Collin Konecky had one deflection and scored two points.
On Dec. 10 against Palmyra, the Raiders suffered their first loss of the season in a 63-60 overtime loss. Mead only shot 37% from the field in the game and were outrebounded 40 to 27 by the Panthers.
Pickworth started the game with a fast-break layup off a Couch steal that gave the Raiders a 4-0 lead. At the end of the quarter, Mead was trailing when Hebenstreit knocked down two threes tying the game up at 15-15.
The Raiders were able to build a 30-21 advantage in the second on layups by Luke and AJ Carritt. A five-point run by Palmyra to end the second made it 30-26 at the half.
Luke Carritt had a strong third quarter for the Raiders connecting on two threes in the frame. This helped propel Mead to a 44-38 lead heading to the fourth.
In the final frame, the Panthers had a furious comeback and were able to grab a three-point lead late at 54-51. Couch was able to tie the game and send it to overtime with a three with under 20 seconds to go.
Palmyra went up 63-58 with nine seconds left in the overtime period. Pickworth cut the deficit to one possession for the Raiders with a driving layup, but that is as close as they would get.
Finishing with 16 points was Luke Carritt and Pickworth had 14 points and three rebounds. Coming up with ten points was Couch, while Hebenstreit scored nine, LaCroix finished with five, AJ Carritt had four, and Branden Koranda scored two.
Mead’s next game wasn’t any easier when they faced the three-time defending Class C-1 State Champion Auburn at home. The C-1 No. 3 Bulldogs used a dominant 15-3 in the first to pull out a 51-36 victory.
After the rough start, the Raiders outscored Auburn 11-8 in the second. A made three by Luke Carritt helped make the score 23-14 in favor of the Bulldogs at the break.
Similar to the first, Auburn’s skill was too much for Mead to keep up with in the third. A 17-7 run in the quarter, had the Raiders trailing 40-21 heading to the fourth.
The Raiders were able to end the game on a positive note in the last quarter, winning the battle on the scoreboard 15-11.
Pickworth led Mead in the loss with 15 points on five of eight shooting from the field. Scoring nine points was Couch, Hebenstreit had six, Luke Carritt had three, and AJ Carritt scored one point.
This week the Raiders have a home game against Omaha Brownell Talbot on Dec. 17 at 7:45 p.m. They play at East Butler on Dec. 18 at 3:30 p.m.