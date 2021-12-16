Raiders win in convincing fashion over Cougars at home

On Dec. 10 against Palmyra, the Raiders suffered their first loss of the season in a 63-60 overtime loss. Mead only shot 37% from the field in the game and were outrebounded 40 to 27 by the Panthers.

Pickworth started the game with a fast-break layup off a Couch steal that gave the Raiders a 4-0 lead. At the end of the quarter, Mead was trailing when Hebenstreit knocked down two threes tying the game up at 15-15.

The Raiders were able to build a 30-21 advantage in the second on layups by Luke and AJ Carritt. A five-point run by Palmyra to end the second made it 30-26 at the half.

Luke Carritt had a strong third quarter for the Raiders connecting on two threes in the frame. This helped propel Mead to a 44-38 lead heading to the fourth.

In the final frame, the Panthers had a furious comeback and were able to grab a three-point lead late at 54-51. Couch was able to tie the game and send it to overtime with a three with under 20 seconds to go.

Palmyra went up 63-58 with nine seconds left in the overtime period. Pickworth cut the deficit to one possession for the Raiders with a driving layup, but that is as close as they would get.