Raiders win five set thriller over Brownell Talbot

MEAD- In a match that had plenty of momentum swings, the Mead volleyball team was able to hold on for a five set victory against Omaha Brownell Talbot at home on Sept. 20. The scores of the sets were 23-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22 and 15-12.

“This was a big win for us in front of a home crowd and a great student section,” Mead Head Coach Keshia Havelka said. “We needed to feel the success that we know we are capable of. Libby has really been working hard to solidify her role on the team. She is becoming a great asset along the back.”

Out of the gate, Mead started sluggishly and found themselves in a hole to B-T. Later in the set, the Raiders were able to fight off three straight points but still ended up losing by two.

Mead played much better in the second, flipping roles and putting B-T in a come from behind situation. Despite a late rally where the visitors fended off four straight set points, the Raiders held on to win by four and tied the match up at a set apiece.

Too many errors in the third allowed B-T to control from start to finish. They ended up getting a 12 point victory and were one set away from winning the match.

In the fourth, B-T returned the favor committing several errors that put Mead up 14-9. The Raiders would never relinquish that lead and ended up winning the set by three.

Trailing 7-5 in the fifth and deciding set, Haylie Muhlbach came up with an ace to pull Mead within one. Later in the set, the Raiders were at match point when Melody Eckart got a kill.

Leading the team with 10 kills, 17 digs and six aces in the win was Muhlbach. Senior Janie Munter had 12 kills, 19 digs and one ace and Lilly Flynn registered 30 digs and had 18 good serve receives.

Also performing well was Libby Ferguson with 17 digs and one ace and Eckart with five kills and four digs.

In another home match on Sept. 22, Mead took on a 9-1 Omaha Christian Academy squad. The Raiders battled hard in all three sets but ended up losing 27-25, 26-24 and then 25-22.

“Every set was close and we had multiple opportunities in each one, but could not finish,” Havelka said. “Our mental game is really proving to be our Achilles heel. We are really looking for players who can step up when the game is on the line.”

Getting 19 digs and 27 good serve receives was Flynn, while Munter had 10 kills, 13 digs and two aces. Finishing with nine assists and eight digs was Emily Kuhr.

On Saturday, the Raiders traveled down to the Hampton Invite where they went 1-2 and took fifth place. Mead lost to Class C-2 No. 9 Clarkson-Leigh and Hampton in straight sets and then beat Red Cloud to end the day.

During the match with Red Cloud, both sets were extremely close. In the end, it was the Raiders who figured out a way to get two 25-23 victories over the Warriors.

“Both sets were down to the wire and we were able to close them both out,” Havelka said. “We really focused on keeping the ball in play and allowed Red Cloud to make the errors. While our offensive stats were limited, the game plan worked and we secured the win.”

The top performer for Mead in the victory was Muhlbach with five kills, five digs and two aces. Not far behind her was Munter with three kills and 13 digs and Flynn had 19 good serve receives and dugout 22 balls.

In the opening round, it was tough sledding for the Raiders as they lost to the Patriots 25-15 and then 25-15. Mead was held to a .027 hitting percentage and finished with no aces and no blocks.

Picking up six kills and seven digs was Muhlbach and Munter had 20 good serve receives, four kills and 11 digs. Finishing the match with eight assists was Taylar Shull.

Next up for the Raiders was the host team Hampton.

In the first set, Mead came out flat and as a result, the Hawks pulled away to win 25-14. The Raiders were right with Hampton in the second set after a late rally but ended up losing 25-23 on a serving error.

“It was frustrating to lose on a service error because we were so close yet again,” Havelka said. “We are really trying to focus on finishing late and those are the errors you don’t want to see.”

In the back row, Flynn had 14 digs and 22 good serve receives. Muhlbach had six kills and 14 digs, while Munter also had six kills with seven digs.

The Raiders started this week off with a road game against Yutan on Sept. 27. Mead also plays at Elmwood-Murdock at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29.