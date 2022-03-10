Raiders take Tigers down to wire, but fall short at state

LINCOLN – In a contest that came down to the wire, the Class D-1 No. 7 Mead boys basketball team fell just short of taking down Class D-1 No. 2 Dundy County Stratton in the first round of the Class D-1 State Basketball Tournament at Lincoln North Star High School on March 7.

The difference of the game was razor thin and came down to just a few shots that the Raiders weren’t able to convert.

“There was a potential five-point swing at the end of the third when we missed in transition and DCS went the length of the floor and converted a three-point play,” Mead Head Coach PJ Quinn said. “We had some decent looks in the fourth but just couldn't get them to fall.”

Trailing 2-0 to start the game, Tyler Pickworth was able to knock down a jumper for Mead to tie the contest at 2-2. After four straight points by the Tigers, Pickworth and Frankie Hebenstreit made back-to-back buckets to tie the game at six.

Hebenstreit connected on another basket in the lane at the end of the quarter that helped Mead take an 11-9 lead. The Raiders were unfortunately not able to get a stop and the game was tied at 11-11 going to the second.

It was Pickworth who once again got the scoring going for Mead with a bucket to begin the quarter. A basket underneath by AJ Carritt stopped a four-point run by DCS and cut the Raiders deficit down to one at 16-15.

Mead went up 23-22 when Hebenstreit and AJ Carritt were able to score on back-to-back possessions. It didn’t last long, with Nolan Burrell for the Tigers connecting on a three that put DCS in front 25-23 at the half.

Out of the break, the Raiders’ offense was clicking on all cylinders. They were able to put their strongest output of the game together with 16 points over the next eight minutes.

A big reason for the success was the play of AJ and Luke Carritt who scored six points in no time to start the quarter. Tye Dickes knocked down a bucket off the bench that gave Mead a 39-38 lead with one quarter remaining.

During the fourth quarter, the Tigers stepped up the defensive intensity on the Raiders and only gave up five points to them.

With less than four minutes to go, Mead led 42-40 when Quade Myers made a basket for DCS that tied the game. This helped the Tigers score four straight points and go up 46-42.

The Raiders got back within two points with a bucket from Luke Carritt, but in the end, it wasn’t enough, with Nolan Burrell closing the game out with two free throws for DCS.

Despite losing the contest, Quinn is very happy with the effort his team put forth. He knew he had a team that could compete at the state tournament level, despite all the injuries they fought through.

“After winning a very competitive holiday tournament, we felt we had a team that could compete for the state championship,” Quinn said. “After losing two starters in mid-January, we lost some games we still expected to win. This team could have easily given up at that point. Instead, they showed a lot of toughness and belief as we worked to figure out how to play with a different lineup, and that group played their best basketball when it mattered.”

AJ Carritt paced Mead with 13 points and Pickworth was also in double figures with 10 points. Scoring nine points was Hebenstreit, Luke Carritt dropped in eight points and Dickes finished with four points.

The Raiders finish the season with a record of 16-11 overall. Seniors on this year’s team who helped keep this group together through their struggles and get them to state were AJ Carritt, Pickworth and Collin Konecky.