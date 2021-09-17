Raiders take first place at Bergan Invite

FREMONT – To be the best you have to go and beat the best. That is what the Class D-1 No. 3 Mead volleyball team continues to do as they played at C-2 No. 6 Palmyra, D-1 No. 1 Fremont Bergan and D-2 No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis this past week.
Against the Panthers at the Palmyra triangular on Sept. 7, on paper the match looked to be either team’s for the taking. Ultimately that’s not how it turned out, with the Raiders dominating from start to finish and winning both sets by a score of 25-18.
In the first set, it was close early on with Mead leading 3-2. The Raiders took advantage of that lead and held it the rest of the set.
With the score 21-18, Bri Lemke was able to produce a kill to make it 22-18. After that, she was able to get two aces at the service line and then Haylie Muhlbach closed the set out with a kill.
Mead jumped out early in the second set and did a number on Palmyra’s defense. The score doesn’t do justice to how dominant the Raiders were in that set with some airs giving the Panthers some free points.
“We knew we were going to have to play at a high level for this win and I thought the team executed nicely,” Mead Coach Keshia Havelka said. “Our aggressive serve forced Palmyra out of system enough for us to convert points.”
Lemke had 13 kills, nine digs, and a hitting percentage of .393. Megan Luetkenhaus earned nine kills and had 11 digs in the match.
Defensively, Demmy Patocka had nine digs and seven good service returns.
In the final match of the triangular, Mead swept Conestoga 25-12 and 25-19. There were few times that the Raiders ever trailed in the match.
Leading to Mead’s 13-point victory in set one, was the serving effort put forth by the squad. They had six of their eight aces in that first set.
Despite letting the Cougars get within one at 18-17 in the second, the Raiders never trailed in the set. Near the end, they had a four-point run that gave them some breathing room and allowed them to win.
Emily Quinn had 23 assists in the match to go along with two aces. Leading the team with 10 kills, three aces, and a .529 hitting percentage was Lemke.
Emily Oldenburg also had three aces, five kills, and finished with an amazing .714 hitting percentage.
On Sept. 9, the Raiders returned home and were nothing short of dominant. They knocked off an Osceola squad, who were 4-1 going into the match, 25-6, 25-13, and 25-7.
“This was probably our best match of the season by far in terms of execution,” Havelka said. “We made minimal mistakes and really excelled from behind the service line. In the first set, we had an 11-point service run by Lilly Flynn, and we were able to finish the set in only five rotations.”
Lemke and Oldenberg both finished the match with 10 kills while both hitting over .400.
Having a great game at the service line was Demmy Patocka. She had nine aces, eight digs, and 14 good service returns.
Saturday the Raiders concluded another busy week of matches at the Fremont Bergan Invite. There they played Boys Town, Archbishop Bergan and Humphrey St. Francis on their way to winning the title.
Against the Cowboys in the opening round, the Raiders were nothing short of unstoppable as they went on to win 25-7 and 25-8. They had a .514 hitting percentage as a team.
Quinn had 18 assists against Boys Town, 18 aces and 15 service points. Earning nine kills with a .615 hitting percentage and one ace was Lemke.
Next up, was a game that Mead has had circled on their schedule for a while as they took on tournament host Archbishop Bergan. The Raiders were looking to use this game as a gauge to where they need to be at the postseason time.
Out of the gate, Mead showed no fear defensively or offensively as they won set one 25-15. In a more closely contested second set, the
Raiders did what good teams do and found a way to win 25-21.
“I was pleased with how well we played defensively and our side-out percentage was above our goal,” Havelka said. “We will need to continue to play at this high of level when late October rolls around.”
In the championship, the Raiders continued the dominant stretch they were on defeating a good Humphrey St. Francis squad 25-16 and 25-12.
In set one, it was even until Megan Luetkenhaus went back behind the line and served 11 straight tough serves to put Mead in control 18-6. She had three aces during that stretch and forced the Flyers to send over several free balls.
An early run in the second set gave the Raiders a comfortable 11-2 advantage and they never looked back.
Picking up 16 kills and hitting .406 for the match was Lemke. She also had four digs and one ace.
Finishing with 24 assists, two kills, and five digs was Quinn and Luetkenhaus had five kills, 15 service points, and four aces.
Mead hits the road for all their games this week. They were at College View Academy on Sept. 14, and they played at East Butler on Sept. 16.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.