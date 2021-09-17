Raiders take first place at Bergan Invite

FREMONT – To be the best you have to go and beat the best. That is what the Class D-1 No. 3 Mead volleyball team continues to do as they played at C-2 No. 6 Palmyra, D-1 No. 1 Fremont Bergan and D-2 No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis this past week.

Against the Panthers at the Palmyra triangular on Sept. 7, on paper the match looked to be either team’s for the taking. Ultimately that’s not how it turned out, with the Raiders dominating from start to finish and winning both sets by a score of 25-18.

In the first set, it was close early on with Mead leading 3-2. The Raiders took advantage of that lead and held it the rest of the set.

With the score 21-18, Bri Lemke was able to produce a kill to make it 22-18. After that, she was able to get two aces at the service line and then Haylie Muhlbach closed the set out with a kill.

Mead jumped out early in the second set and did a number on Palmyra’s defense. The score doesn’t do justice to how dominant the Raiders were in that set with some airs giving the Panthers some free points.

“We knew we were going to have to play at a high level for this win and I thought the team executed nicely,” Mead Coach Keshia Havelka said. “Our aggressive serve forced Palmyra out of system enough for us to convert points.”