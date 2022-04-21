Raiders tackle tough competition at Wolverine Invite

LYONS- The Mead boys and girls track teams were back in action after a week off due to the cancelation of the DC West Invite on April 12 at the Wolverine Invite hosted by Brancoft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast. The Raiders finished in the middle of the pack on the boys side in sixth place with 40 points and the girls took 11th place with 14 points.

Branden Koranda was the top finisher for Mead as the only first place finisher. His gold came in the long jump where he was able to jump 12-03.25.

Racking up three medals was Tyler Pickworth in the 100 meter dash, high jump, and triple jump. He got third place in the 100 meter dash by clocking an 11.52, was fourth in the high jump by clearing 5-08, and also took fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 40-06.50.

The Raiders scored in all three relays on the track with the top finish coming from the 4x100 meter relay team of Pickworth, Tyler Else, Justin Else, and Carritt who got fourth in a time of 47.63. Taking sixth was the 4x800 meter relay team of Justin Felty, George Georgopoupolous, Keegan Converse, and Hayden Cunningham who ran a 10:51.91, and the 4x400 group of Trey Siske, Matt Hanson, Hayden Watson, and Justin Else ran a 4:42.97 to get sixth as well.

Carritt had the final medal for the Mead boys by getting seventh in the discus. His best throw in the competition was a 109-10.

Pacing the Raider girls was sophomore Eva Georgoulopoulo in the middle distance and distance events. She got fifth in both the 800 and 1,600 meter runs in times of 2:48.81 and 6:37.34.

The 4x800 meter relay team of Michelle Huckeby, Eva Georgoulopoulo, Emily Quinn, and Laura Kuhr were able to run a 13:02.04 to get third place.

Mead will be back in action at the Exeter-Milligan Invite on April 19. The rest of the results from the Wolverine Invite can be found below.

Wolverine Track Invite

Boys 100 meter dash- 14. Tyler Else 12.30; Girls 100 meter dash- 11. Janie Munter 14.56, 15. Addison O’Brien 14.99, 25. Haylie Muhlbach 15.92; Boys 200 meter dash- 10. Tyler Else 25.12, 15. Justine Else 25.69, 25. David O’Brien 28.09; Boys 400 meter dash- 13. Hayden Cunningham 1:03.11, 21. Matt Hanson 1:07.22, 25. Trey Siske 1:11.73; Girls 400 meter dash- 11. Michelle Huckeby 1:14.02; Boys 800 meter run- 9. Justin Felty 2:38.34, 13. Keegan Converse 2:43.78, 14. Hayden Watson 2:45.23; Girls 800 meter run- 5. Eva Georgoulopoulo 2:48.81, 16. Laura Kuhr 3:10.81; Boys 1,600 meter run- 16. Justin Felty 6:12.67; Girls 1,600 meter run- 11. Emily Quinn 7:09.40; Girls 4x100 meter relay: 10. Mead (Lillian Flynn, Haylie Muhlbach, Janie Munter, and Addison O’Brien) 1:02.86; Boys high jump- 15. Matt Hanson 4-10; Boys long jump- 13. Keegan Converse 17-02.50; Girls long jump- 16. Michelle Huckeby 13-06.25, 18. Janie Munter 13-01; Boys triple jump- 12. Justin Else 34-11, 17. Trey Siske 30-11.50; Girls triple jump- 17. Michelle Huckeby 17-02, 19. Janie Munter 26-08; Boys shot put- 9. AJ Carritt 36-10, 18. Tytus Lee 32-02, 23. Waylon Greise 28-08.50; Girls shot put- 24. Haylie Muhlbach 23-11; Boys discus- 17. Chris Hanson 96-07, 23. Waylon Greise 72-03; Girls discus- 17. Lillian Flynn 78-00, 22. Haylie Muhlbach 65-00, 26. Addison O’Brien 55-07.