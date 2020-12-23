Raiders score season high 73 points in home win

MEAD – The Mead Raider boys basketball team roared into the Christmas break with three straight wins after defeating Omaha Brownell-Talbot and East Butler last weekend.

The Raiders returned to the floor after 10 days off when they traveled to Omaha to take on OBT.

A 16-3 third quarter powered Mead to a 42-27 road win.

Mead struggled offensively in the first half and scored just 18 points while building an 18-15 advantage.

The Raiders limited OBT to one basket in the third quarter and were able to extend their lead.

“At halftime, we felt like we were getting better shots than they were, but we missed a bunch of them. We made some in the third quarter and also played good defense,” said Mead Coach P.J. Quinn.

Senior Hunter Pickworth led the Raiders with 13 points on the offensive end of the floor.

Freshman Emmett Couch added 12 points while providing perimeter scoring for the road team.

Mead made it three wins in a row when they were able to sprint past the East Butler Tigers 73-52 at home on Saturday afternoon.