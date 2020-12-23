Raiders score season high 73 points in home win

MEAD – The Mead Raider boys basketball team roared into the Christmas break with three straight wins after defeating Omaha Brownell-Talbot and East Butler last weekend.
The Raiders returned to the floor after 10 days off when they traveled to Omaha to take on OBT.
A 16-3 third quarter powered Mead to a 42-27 road win.
Mead struggled offensively in the first half and scored just 18 points while building an 18-15 advantage.
The Raiders limited OBT to one basket in the third quarter and were able to extend their lead.
“At halftime, we felt like we were getting better shots than they were, but we missed a bunch of them. We made some in the third quarter and also played good defense,” said Mead Coach P.J. Quinn.
Senior Hunter Pickworth led the Raiders with 13 points on the offensive end of the floor.
Freshman Emmett Couch added 12 points while providing perimeter scoring for the road team.
Mead made it three wins in a row when they were able to sprint past the East Butler Tigers 73-52 at home on Saturday afternoon.
Mead got off to a fast offensive start on start on Saturday behind six first quarter 3’s from sophomore Luke Carritt and junior Tyler Pickworth.
Mead led 22-9 after one quarter and 38-21 at the half.
The Raiders continued their offensive onslaught over the final 16 minutes and pulled away for the 21-point win.
The 73 points were the most points scored by the Raiders since Feb. 18, 2004 when they scored a 73-61 victory on the road against the same East Butler Tigers.
Four players scored in double-figures for the Raiders and it was Luke Carritt leading the way with 15. Hunter Pickworth added 13 more.
Junior AJ Carritt scored 12 points and led the team with six rebounds.
Tyler Pickworth poured in 11 points.
“We got off to a fast start offensively, and we had very balanced scoring. Defensively, we struggled to contain the dribble and keep the ball out of the paint, but credit is due to East Butler’s offensive game plan,” Quinn added.
The Raiders next action will come in the Mead Holiday Tournament scheduled for Dec. 28-29 at Mead High School.
The tournament schedule can be found on the school’s website.
Four teams will take part in the two day tourney starting on Monday.